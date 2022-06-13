L.A. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez returns to the office after collapsing last week

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, pictured at LAPD headquarters in 2020. Paramedics took her to the hospital last week after she suffered a seizure at City Hall. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez returned to work on Monday, five days after collapsing during a medical emergency at her City Hall office, an aide said.

Paramedics from the city's Fire Department responded last week to Rodriguez's fourth-floor office, where the councilwoman had fallen to the floor while suffering a seizure, spokesperson Laura McKinney said.

Rodriguez was taken to L.A. County-USC Medical Center, McKinney said. She suffered minor scrapes and bruises as a result of her fall but is feeling better, the aide said.

"The councilwoman has seen her doctor and is having additional tests done," McKinney said.

The medical emergency took place on Wednesday, a day after Rodriguez was reelected to represent a San Fernando Valley district that takes in Sylmar, Pacoima, Sunland-Tujunga and other communities. Rodriguez easily defeated her opponent, community advocate Elisa Avalos.

Rodriguez was absent from council and committee meetings on Thursday and Friday. She did, however, deliver the commencement address at Thursday evening's graduation ceremony at San Fernando High School, her alma mater, McKinney said.

On Monday, Rodriguez returned to the office virtually, participating in meetings, McKinney said. She is scheduled to attend Tuesday's council meeting.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .