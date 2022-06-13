17 maximalist decor ideas to liven up your space — from printed upholstery to sculptural lamps

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

Jungalow

Maximalist decor is all about eclectic colors, bold patterns, and unique art.

The fun and vibrant decor trend is described as "more is more."

From colorful glass vases to a patterned sofa, here are 17 items for a maximalist home.

If you're into interior design, you're probably familiar with minimalism and its neutral and simple aesthetic, but if the "less is more" trend isn't your cup of tea, maximalism might be right up your alley.

Maximalism is the complete opposite of minimalism: It's excessive and plays off of the idea of "more is more." Maximalist decor is full of colors, mix-and-match patterns, and lots of art. While this decor trend is not for everyone, those drawn to the bold and artistic may find themselves right at home.

Whether you're decorating for your first maximalist space or need a few colorful items, we've rounded up 17 decor ideas for a maximalist home.

7ArtPrints/Etsy

An eclectic print set for a gallery wall

7ArtPrints Eclectic Gallery Wall Set, available at Etsy, $9

Gallery walls are essential when it comes to maximalist decor, and the fun part is the prints and frame sizes don't have to match. But buying art one at a time for your gallery wall can take a long time. This eclectic set speeds up the process with 10 digital art prints that you can print and frame yourself.

Jungalow

A patterned stool that will stand out in any room

Jungalow Black Stripe Mali Zig Zag Stool, available at Jungalow, $309

Ditch the simple side table and add a patterned stool that can be used to hold your favorite home accessories. You can place it next to a vibrant-colored sofa or chair for a maximalist look. This Jungalow stool is a fun accent piece and can be used as a side table, extra seating, or decoration.

Wayfair

An accent chair in a saturated color

Mistana Wide Armchair, available at Wayfair, $489.99

If you're looking for an accent chair, skip neutral upholstery. The maximalist color palette is full of jewel tones and bold colors. This velvet chair comes in four different colors that will go nicely with a printed throw pillow or blanket.

Rugs USA

A bold rug for a cozy maximalist space

Ashlina Printed Persian Overdyed Vintage Rug, available at Rugs USA, from $45.20

The gorgeous rug is a piece of art in and of itself and will ground any sofa or coffee table you arrange on it. It's made of nylon and comes in six sizes, four shapes, and four different colors.

The Sill

A houseplant for some greenery

Preserved Fern Kokedama, available at The Sill, $75

Maximalism is all about mixing vibrant colors and textures, and houseplants are an easy way to add color and decor to a home. For an indoor jungle vibe, you can hang The Sill's Preserved Fern Kokedama from your ceiling.

Lumens

A sculptural lamp

Flos Bellhop Table Lamp, available at Lumens, from $325

Light up the room with a unique floor or table lamp. Whether it's a funky shape like this trendy mushroom lamp or a bold pattern lamp, you can make functional lighting into a maximalist decor piece. This will steal the spotlight with its sleek and glossy design. It's cordless, has a four-step dimmer, and comes in seven colors.

Chasing Paper

Removable wallpaper for a bold accent wall

Chasing Paper Warri Palms Wallpaper, available at Chasing Paper, from $45

Whether you're renting a space or just wanting a quick and mess-free wall refresh, you can add an elaborate design to your walls with peel-and-stick wallpaper. Chasing Paper makes some of our favorite wallpaper and this print has just the right amount of maximalism for your home.

Ballard Designs

A jewel-colored glass vase

Melissa Bud Vase, available at Ballard Designs, from $9.60

These beautiful pastel jewel-colored glass vases are an elegant and colorful piece to add to a maximalist space. The vases will stand out on their own, or you can add flowers to complete the look. The Melissa Bud Vases are sold separately and come in eight different colors and shapes.

Albany Park

A sofa with a unique print

Ẹkáàbọ̀ Albany Sofa, available at Albany Park, $1,195

This sofa is bursting with color and pattern. The West African-inspired upholstered sofa comes in two velvet patterns and two leg colors.

CB2

A throw pillow for comfort and style

18" Diablo Modern Throw Pillow, available at CB2, $39.95

Throw pillows are a great way to mix and match prints and textures. This 18-inch snake design throw pillow comes with a down or feather-alternative insert. It is double-sided with a solid black back made of cotton and linen.

Flair Decor Boutique/Etsy

A sculpture to add character to a room

Gold Gesture Hand Decor Piece, available at Etsy, $33.20

Maximalist design is described as a way to showcase a person's personality. For lots of character, this gold hand gesture sculpture can be configured to make a peace sign or an "OK" hand gesture. It will make a lovely addition to a coffee table, mantle, or side table.

CB2

An acrylic coffee table to display your favorite decor pieces

Peekaboo Acrylic Tall Coffee Table, available at CB2, $399.20

Maximalism is far from boring, and although this acrylic coffee table is minimal, you can view it as a blank canvas and create your own masterpiece with colorful accessories. Or add a stack of design books and a houseplant.

Brooklinen

A fun duvet cover

Cape Flora Classic Duvet Cover, available at Brooklinen, $149

Extend the maximalist look beyond your living room and into your bedroom with this vibrant duvet cover. You can add solid color sheets or patterned sheets if you're bold enough. The cover is made of 100% cotton and comes in six sizes from a twin XL to a California king.

The Fascination

A printed throw blanket to snuggle up in

Casablanca Throw, available at Nordstrom, $170

Aside from warmth, throw blankets are often used as a decor to lay at the bottom of a bed or toss over a sofa . This cozy plush blanket has a beautiful abstract large-scale print. The blanket is made of 100% polyester and comes in three different bright colors.

Wayfair

A gold mirror for a vintage look

House of Hampton Daniely Wall Mirror, available at Wayfair, $254.99

This vintage-inspired mirror has an ornate frame that will draw the eye to it. It comes in 11 different colors and can be mounted above a mantle, sofa, or on an accent wall.

Anthropologie

A Grecian planter

Grecian Bust Pot, available at Anthropologie, $19.20

The Anthropologie Grecian Bust Pot is an eye-catching planter. This classic cement bust pot will add a decorative element to your shelving, side table, or patio setup .