Cleveland man shot to death on city’s East Side, police say

By Olivia Mitchell, cleveland.com
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio – No arrests have been made in a shooting that left a man dead on the city’s East Side on Friday, police...

cleveland19.com

Police chase ends in crash on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended on the city’s West side Thursday morning. According to police, the suspect crashed into another car near W. 85th Street and Lorain Avenue in the Cudell neighborhood. Two men in the suspect’s vehicle were taken into custody at the scene and...
Cleveland.com

Federal agents arrest suspect in Lorain man’s shooting death

LORAIN, Ohio — A Lorain man wanted on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting last month has been taken into custody, according to police. Marquis Smallwood, 21, was arrested Wednesday morning by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Police did not say where Smallwood was apprehended. He is being held in the Lorain County Jail.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police: Man found dead in Cudell neighborhood ruled as homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a man’s death as a homicide after his body was found beside a vehicle on West Boulevard late Saturday night in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood. 19 News previously reported that police launched a death investigation, but the department didn’t confirm the nature...
cleveland19.com

Man in critical condition after being shot in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting in downtown Monday evening left a man in critical condition. According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot around 8 p.m. in the area of East 24th and Cedar Avenue. Cleveland EMS transported the victim, whose name is not being released, to MetroHealth Medical...
Cleveland.com

Akron man arrested in beating death of 1-year-old child

AKRON, Ohio — A 38-year-old Akron man accused of the beating death of a 1-year-old child was arrested Tuesday by federal agents, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took Latrell Wilson into custody while he was working at a business on the 2400 block of Romig Road in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. Wilson was wanted by Akron police on a warrant for homicide.
cleveland19.com

19-year-old man dies in shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has now identified the 19-year-old man killed in a shooting early Friday, June 10. The victim, Darion Glanton, of Cleveland, was shot in the 15000 block of Lincoln Avenue around 4:40 a.m. This is in the city’s Lee Seville neighborhood.
WKYC

Man arrested month after deadly shooting in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jeffrey Reed in Lorain, which happened last month in the 1000 block of West 45th Place. Police say Marquis Smallwood was taken into custody around 9 a.m. Wednesday by members of the Northern...
cleveland19.com

Police release body cam video from night of Frank Q. Jackson’s murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body cam video from the murder scene of Frank Q, Jackson Wednesday. The grandson of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson was shot and killed on September 19, 2021, near Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street in Cleveland. 29-year-old Robert Shepard was indicted in...
Public Safety
Cleveland.com

Man arrested in fatal shooting of family member in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man has been arrested and accused of shooting a family member Saturday at a gathering in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Shatara Liddell, 33 of Cleveland was shot about 2:10 a.m. at a home in the 3300 block of East 146th Street, according to police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office. Officers found Liddell lying in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds her neck, back and arm.
cleveland19.com

Woman shot on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is in serious condition after being shot on the city’s East side Sunday evening. Cleveland police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the area of East 152nd Street and Westropp Avenue. This is in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood.
Cleveland.com

Wanted man flees officers, ditches bag of drugs: Fairview Park Police Blotter

At 12:31 a.m. June 11, an officer on patrol found a man wanted on an arrest warrant after performing a registration check of a car. The car was stopped in the Circle K parking lot, and as the officer approached the car, the driver left at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated through several residential streets before the driver crashed the car into a tree after slowing down.
Cleveland.com

Bartender fakes VFW robbery: Solon Police Blotter

Two people are in custody awaiting formal charges related to an April 22 robbery report. On that date, a bartender at the Solon VFW, 6340 Melbury Ave., reported that she had been robbed at gunpoint as she was closing for the night. Police have determined that the bartender, a Mantua...
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

