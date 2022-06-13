Cleveland man shot to death on city’s East Side, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A 38-year-old Akron man accused of the beating death of a 1-year-old child was arrested Tuesday by federal agents, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took Latrell Wilson into custody while he was working at a business on the 2400 block of Romig Road in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. Wilson was wanted by Akron police on a warrant for homicide.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO