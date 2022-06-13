ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Motorcyclist in fatal crash did not have a license

By Anya Tucker
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( News10 )-News10 has learned that the motorcyclist who police say crashed into a bike path in Lake George killing two pedestrians never had a New York State license.

New York State Police say a preliminary investigation into the Lake George accident determined that the motorcycle Anthony J. Futia was allegedly driving was moving at a high rate of speed on Route 9 when they say the motorcycle went off the road and onto a paved bike path, striking six pedestrians-killing one adult and an 8-year-old boy .

Futia is said to be in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

News10 has learned that at the time of the accident, Anthony Futia was not legally allowed to drive a motorcycle or any other vehicle.

According to a spokesperson with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, Futia never had a license in the state of New York. The spokesperson with the DMV says Futia had multiple suspensions on his record, including in 2019 when he was charged with driving while impaired.

Jason DePaulo is an investigator with the traffic safety unit with the Colonie Police Department.
He’s also an instructor at the Zone 5 Police Academy. DePaulo says that to legally operate a motorcycle in New York State, you must have a motorcycle operator’s license.

“You need an M endorsement. Or, an M permit and you need to be riding with someone who has a valid M endorsement on their license. That’s the minimum you need to operate a motorcycle in New York State,” said Depaulo.

The crash occurred one day after the end of the the popular Americade motorcycle festival in Lake George. A spokesperson with Americade told News10 that Futia was not a registered participant of the event.

State Police are now asking for the public’s assistance with this case. Asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have some information that would be helpful to please give them a call.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

