ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King City, CA

Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road near King City

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sl2Qm_0g9XYX2300

JOLON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has confirmed with KION that at least four people have died after a head-on crash Monday morning at the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road.

CHP said a Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic crashed into one another after one of the vehicles crossed the yellow striped divide at around 6:28 a.m. CHP said they are unsure which party is responsible.

All four people who died were inside the Toyota; the three passengers died on the scene. The driver of the Toyota was airlifted to a hospital and died of their injuries.

CHP said neither party is from the area, so they are working to identify the victims with next of kin. They described the crash as "brutal." The driver of the Hinda Civic was taken to the hospital; with major injuries.

This is a developing story.

The post Four dead after head-on crash on Jolon Road near King City appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
legalexaminer.com

Four Central Valley Women Tragically Killed in Monterey County Collision

Four women from Central Valley tragically lost their lives after a head-on collision in Monterey County. The devastating accident occurred Monday morning, sometime before 6:20 a.m., south of Monterey on June 13, 2022. reports it happened near the intersection of Jolon Road and Mission Road. The California Highway Patrol arrived...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
King City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
King City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said Wednesday night they broke up a party at a park and arrested a minor drinking alone in the passenger seat of a car. Police said everyone else at the park party ran away; they found cannabis and alcohol and an unregistered firearm on the floor of the passenger seat. The post Hollister Police arrest minor for open container and gun in car appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Jolon#Chp#Hinda
Nationwide Report

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)

Xiong Lee, Malisa Moua, Pa Vue and Mary Lee died after a head-on crash in Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 44-year-old Xiong Lee, from Fresno, 52-year-old Malisa Moua, of Merced, 36-year-old Pa Vue, from Fresno, and 45-year-old Mary Lee, of Fresno, as the victims who lost their lives following a crash Monday in Monterey County that also caused injuries to 43-year-old Thomas Boots of Hughson. The fatal two-vehicle accident took place before 6:20 a.m. in the area of Jolon Road and Mission Road [...]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Man arrested for robbing Salinas bank

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man Wednesday for robbing a Wells Fargo Bank inside the Safeway on 1546 North Main Street at 11:35 a.m. Daniel Turcotte, 66, entered the bank and asked demanded money from the teller with a note, said police. The teller stalled for time and hit the silent The post Police: Man arrested for robbing Salinas bank appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Cal Fire stops forward progress on 40-acre vegetation fire on Betabel Road

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 14, 2022, at 2:41 p.m.- Cal Fire says forward progress has been stopped on a 40-acre fire that was burning near Betabal Road off Highway 101. Cal Fire said the fire did jump the road but they did a good job keeping the fire from powerlines. Final Update: All lanes The post Cal Fire stops forward progress on 40-acre vegetation fire on Betabel Road appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas police arrest suspected arsonist for multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A suspected arsonist has been arrested for starting multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard Monday at around 6:30 p.m., police said. Police were sent to the open field east of the soccer complex to help Salinas Fire, who were putting out several fires in the area. Witnesses said a man was lighting fires The post Salinas police arrest suspected arsonist for multiple fires on Constitution Boulevard appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
kprl.com

Traffic Way Road Work 06.16.2022

Roadwork on Traffic Way in Atascadero will close the off-ramp from SB 101 overnight tonight. Souza construction has a contract with the city of Atascadero to repave and improve the roadway on Traffic Way under 101. They are also repaving Traffic Way alley way. That is the alley that runs behind Whiskey and June, Atrium Mercantile and Hope Chest Emporium. That alley parallels 101 behind the buildings facing El Camino Real.
ATASCADERO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a gang member with a loaded Mossberg .410 shotgun on Saturday, June 11, near North Main Street and Menke Street. Police said they initiated a traffic stop over a vehicle code violation. The driver, Johnny Magallon, 26, was unlicensed with an open container of alcohol. Magallon was The post Two arrested for possession of concealed loaded shotgun in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

81-year-old woman missing Watsonville woman found: WPD

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Update: The woman has been found. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The Watsonville Police Department is asking for the public's...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest logs for June 5-12

On June 5, Trevor Anthony Hart, 30, of Richmond Virginia, was arrested near the intersection of 14th St. and Park Street in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On June 5, Saul Buenrostro, 20, of Lompoc California, was...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy