This Blotter is taken from reports filed with the Charleston Police Department between May 13 to June 8, 2022. Blotter of the week: A downtown man was caught red-handed with a 16 oz. can of Seagram’s “Jamaican Me Happy” according to reports. Police made him pour it out in a nearby trash can. He couldn’t have been too happy about that.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO