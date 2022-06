This weekend Trenton is preparing for its second Juneteenth celebration. Here’s What you need to know. There will be speeches and programming in front of the War Memorial on Friday 5 p.m. “We will have speakers…We will have presentations about our financial literacy initiative that we launched in 2021, and we’ll also have a presentation about the Trenton literacy Trenton Reads initiative in collaboration with the Trenton Literacy movement and Trenton Free Public Library,” said Latarsha Burke, Executive of the Trenton African American Pride Festival.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 12 HOURS AGO