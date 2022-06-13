Pedal Power: Baker City Cycling Classic starts Friday

Bicyclists race a course around downtown on June 26, 2021, during the Baker City Cycling Classic. This year's three-stage race is June 17-19. Travel Baker County/Contributed Photo

The Baker City Cycling Classic will take place June 17-19 and motorists can expect a few delays during the three-day event.

The race is presented by Scott’s Cycle and Sports.

The weekend begins Friday, June 17, with a road race that starts at Baker High School at 10:30 a.m.

Traffic will be affected on Highway 30 from Baker City to North Powder, Highway 237 from North Powder to Union, and Highway 203 through the Catherine Creek area and Medical Springs.

Racers finish on Highway 203 about a half mile east of Interstate 84.

This stage concludes around 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Two races, and a kids race

Saturday features two stages.

The first, a time trial, starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 1250 Hughes Lane. Riders will head out Highway 30 to follow Davenport Road, Chandler Lane and Old Oregon Trail Road.

Race director Brian Cimmiyotti said there will be a detour from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. of northbound traffic on Highway 30 at Hughes Lane and Pocahontas Road, as well as where Chico Road joins the highway.

The race action then moves downtown with kids races sponsored by the Baker County YMCA and the Tour d’Town Criterium.

The race for kids ages 4 to 15 is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration is free and starts at 10:50 a.m. at the corner of Main and Washington streets. Or register in advance at www.bakerymca.org/projects-3.

Helmets are required.

There are three age categories: ages 5 and younger (short course on Main Street); ages 6-9 (two laps of the race course); ages 10-15 (three laps of the race course).

The Criterium follows the kids races, and this is the most spectator-friendly event of the stage race when groups of bicyclists race a tight course around downtown from about 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be parking restrictions on Main Street, Valley Avenue, First Street, Second Street, Broadway Street, Court Avenue and Washington Avenue.

Sunday: Dooley Mountain

Sunday’s stage begins at 7:30 a.m. from Baker High School. The route heads south on Highway 7 to Austin Junction, then left on Highway 26 to follow a rolling course to the Highway 245 intersection outside of Unity.

From there it’s all uphill to the finish at the summit of Dooley Mountain.

There will be traffic delays along these highways throughout the course of the day.

Cimmiyotti said those who would like to see the finish should carpool if possible because parking is limited, and arrive at the finish line by noon.

Support for the race

In addition to Scott’s Cycle and Sports, the race is supported by BELLA Main Street Market, Churchill School and Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.

“The event is entering its 20th edition here in Baker County and is proud to support our local Baker High School sports and education programs,” Cimmiyotti said.

Each year, groups who help with race support receive a donation from the Baker City Cycling Classic. Cimmiyotti said each year the race donates more than $5,000 to BHS programs and volunteer groups including Best Friends of Baker and the Northeast Oregon Compassion Center.

“We at Scott’s Cycle and Sports and all the riders that take part in this great race truly appreciate your support and encouragement and we look forward to seeing you out at the races cheering and ringing your cow bells,” Cimmiyotti said.

For more information, visit www.bakercitycyclingclassic.com.