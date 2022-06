PHILADELPHIA - Jesús Aguilar homered, drove in four runs and hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning to lead the Miami Marlins to a wild 11-9 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night. Jazz Chisholm Jr., Avisaíl Garcia and Jacob Stallings also went deep for Miami, which has won six of eight. "That was pretty wild, kind of a whirlwind," Stallings said. "Thinking you're going to win for sure, then probably going to lose. We just did a great job of battling back. We did just enough." Rhys Hoskins hit two homers, had four hits and drove in...

