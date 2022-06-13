Iowa Department Of Transportation Planning Network Of EV Charging Stations
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. Public input is being taken now. Iowa DOT spokesperson Stuart Anderson says the state will receive 50-million dollars in federal funding over the next five years for the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure program. Alternative fuel corridors will be designated that include all major interstate highways in Iowa. The law requires charging infrastructure every 50 miles.
