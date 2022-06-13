Iowa Department Of Transportation Planning Network Of EV Charging Stations

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed two bills into law that are designed to address a lack of treatment options for Iowans seeking mental health care services. One bill sets up a loan repayment program for students who agree to work in an underserved area of Iowa after they get a degree in the mental health field. Representative Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo says it will hopefully boost the number of mental health professionals working in rural Iowa. The other new law will let a state board issue provisional licenses to doctoral students in psychology — so they can practice during their internship with a licensed psychologist. Senator Jeff Edler of State Center says it’s another in a long line of bills that have addressed the workforce shortage in the mental health field.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO