Iowa Department Of Transportation Planning Network Of EV Charging Stations

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a network of electric vehicle charging stations across the state. Public input is being taken now. Iowa DOT spokesperson Stuart Anderson says the state will receive 50-million dollars in federal funding over the next five years for the National Electric Vehicle infrastructure program. Alternative fuel corridors will be designated that include all major interstate highways in Iowa. The law requires charging infrastructure every 50 miles.

ABI Survey Shows Optimism Despite Economic Woes

(Des Moines, IA) — The latest Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s Quarterly Business Survey shows continued optimism among the 15-hundred organizations it represents. ABI President Mike Ralston says businesses are not wavering despite some tough economic conditions. And there was a surprise finding — 70 percent of businesses that responded to the survey say they’re planning to make a capital expenditure between July and September. Ralston calls that “huge” in the face of high inflation, the high cost of materials, and trouble getting materials on time. Ralston thinks some of the potential capital spending will be on robots to deal with worker shortages.
Board Of Regents To Consider Tuition Increase At 3 State Universities

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Regents will consider a tuition increase at the three state universities when it meets next Monday. A tuition hike of four-and-a-quarter percent is proposed. If approved, students at the University of Northern Iowa would see their tuition increase by 331-dollars. Iowa State tuition would go up by 354-dollars and University of Iowa tuition would increase by 355-dollars. Mandatory fees would also be raised. The Board of Regents says the increase is needed after the Legislature increased state funding by five-and-a-half-million dollars when 15-million had been requested.
Governor Signs Legislation To Address Mental Health Workforce Shortage

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed two bills into law that are designed to address a lack of treatment options for Iowans seeking mental health care services. One bill sets up a loan repayment program for students who agree to work in an underserved area of Iowa after they get a degree in the mental health field. Representative Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo says it will hopefully boost the number of mental health professionals working in rural Iowa. The other new law will let a state board issue provisional licenses to doctoral students in psychology — so they can practice during their internship with a licensed psychologist. Senator Jeff Edler of State Center says it’s another in a long line of bills that have addressed the workforce shortage in the mental health field.
