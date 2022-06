Legislation designed to incentivize people and businesses to move to Pennsylvania advanced the state Senate Wednesday. The bill, Senate Bill 771, sponsored by state Sen. Ryan Aument (R-36), would gradually reduce the state’s Corporate Net Income (CNI) Tax from its current 9.11 percent rate to 6.99 percent by 2024. Aument said the bill would attract new employers and promote economic growth. The rate could be further reduced if it meets or exceeds the revenue projections for 2024 at the 9.99 percent rate.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO