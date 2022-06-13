Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Vehicle Strikes Dump Truck In Brookhaven

Montauk Highway and South Country Road in Brookhaven Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 34-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition after the vehicle he was driving on Long Island collided with a dump truck.

The crash happened on Montauk Highway near South Country Road in Brookhaven at about 6:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

A 2010 Hyundai was traveling east when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a 2001 Kenworth dump truck, SCPD said.

The driver of the Hyundai, a Mastic man, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

The driver of the dump truck, a 70-year-old Bellport man, was not injured in the crash, SCPD said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the crash to call police at 631-854-8552.

