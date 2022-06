A proposed two-story driving range at Meadowbrook Golf Course cleared its first hurdle for development and could be the key to keeping the course running. The Alachua County Planning Commission voted 5-3 on Wednesday to approve a major amendment on the property that would combine existing amenities of the golf course into one building. The meeting lasted four hours with only one item of discussion and several parties speaking.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO