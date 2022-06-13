ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthan Hatchie named Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-American

By Steve James
thunderboltradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUT Martin offensive lineman Matthan Hatchie has been named to the Athlon Sports’ 2022 FCS Preseason All-America Team. A 2021 All-American, Hatchie is a two-time All-OVC selection after earning...

