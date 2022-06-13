Matthan Hatchie named Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-American

Going into the 2022 football season, Aggies Wire will be looking at each scholarship player listed on the Texas A&M roster. Over the preseason, each profile will cover where the player is from, how recruiting websites rated them coming out of high school, and what role they will play for Jimbo Fisher this season. Kam Dewberry is entering his first season as a reserve offensive tackle/guard on the offensive line for Texas A&M, looking to provide some position flex on a youthful, but very talented offensive line group. Coming in as the 64th ranked player in the 2022 recruiting class, Dewberry committed...

HUMBLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO