Man arrested after going into Somers gas station with rifle

A man was tased and arrested after going into a Kenosha County gas station Monday with a rifle and knife.

Kenosha County deputies responded to the Kwik Trip gas station near 31st Street and Green Bay Road in Somers around 1:19 p.m. for a report that a man entered the store with a rifle.

The man, a 19-year-old was confronted by deputies and a supervisor. He was also armed with a knife in his hand. He was tasered by law enforcement and taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Kenosha County officials say the man went to the store to confront a female Kwik Trip employee that he previously worked with at a grocery store. The woman told deputies that he pointed the gun at her and said if anyone comes near him, he would shoot her.

When confronted by deputies, he dropped his rifle, but officials say he raised a knife to his own neck and was yelling for deputies to shoot him. That is when law enforcement tasered him.

It was later discovered that his rifle was a realistic-looking airsoft rifle.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

The man was arrested and transported to the Kenosha County Jail. Charges are being requested for felony terroristic threats, disorderly conduct while armed, ad a restraining order violation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at (262) 605-5100 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

TMJ4 is not identifying the 19-year-old man because he has not been formally charged.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip