US Forecast

 2 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;82;56;82;60;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;48%;1%;10. Albuquerque, NM;95;67;93;65;Breezy in the p.m.;N;12;14%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;66;50;67;52;Showers around;SE;9;49%;68%;3. Asheville, NC;91;70;91;70;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;9;66%;73%;12. Atlanta, GA;97;76;97;77;A heavy thunderstorm;W;7;57%;80%;12. Atlantic City,...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

AccuWeather

Severe storms set to wallop central US

As the Memorial Day weekend continues, AccuWeather meteorologists say that rounds of intense thunderstorms can inflict significant damage and disruptions across the northern and central Plains. This comes amidst an already busy stretch of severe weather. Over 20 reports of severe hail and damaging winds were received by the Storm...
natureworldnews.com

Weather Service Warn for the Dangerous and Deadly Heatwave in Arizona

The Phoenix National Weather Service has issued a warning for a "dangerous and fatal heat wave" throughout the Southwest through the weekend. More than 25 million people are under heat advisories, and more than 50 day high temperature records, including in Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on the planet, might be broken this weekend.
WebMD

Heat Wave Prompts Warnings Across U.S.

June 13, 2022 -- More than 65 million Americans from California to Tennessee are under heat alerts this week as a heat wave creates triple-digit temperatures across parts of the South, Southwest, and Central Plains. Cities and states may be under a heat advisory, excessive heat watch, or excessive heat...
The Independent

Summer rainy season sets up across Four Corners region

Some Arizona residents were battered by flooding last year when the summer rainy season known simply as the monsoon unleashed on mountains that have been scorched by flames — a concern again this year for residents in the throes of a particularly ferocious wildfire season. With the seasonal weather pattern starting Wednesday, many are concerned with flooding as wildfires reduce more of the ponderosa pine forests surrounding Flagstaff in northern Arizona to ash. The monsoon can be a mixed bag — cooling sweltering cities like Las Vegas and Phoenix but bringing the risk of flooding to mountain towns and...
AccuWeather

Southwest sizzle: Hottest weather yet this year on tap

Mother Nature is poised to crank up the heat to levels more typical of the middle of summer across the southwestern United States late this week, and forecasters say decades-old records could be in jeopardy amid the early-season sizzle. “A northward bulge in the jet stream will expand and strengthen...
