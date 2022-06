Golden Tate enjoyed an accomplished football career, starring at Notre Dame before becoming an NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion with the Seattle Seahawks. Now the 33-year-old is trying to make the difficult leap back to the sport he called his “first love” -- baseball. On Tuesday, Tate signed for the rest of the 2022 season with the Port Angeles Lefties, a Washington-based entry in the independent West Coast League, a summer league for college prospects. Tate was scheduled to start in center field for the Lefties on Tuesday night against the Bend Elks.

