2023 Honda Civic Type R Caught Strolling Before Debut This Month

By Jacob Oliva
 2 days ago
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R is nearing its global debut. Set to happen this month, the next generation of the venerable hot hatchback has been spotted while casually strolling on a Japanese thoroughfare. Although still covered in camouflage, there were two samples caught on public roads, thanks to FK7 HONDA...

MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Flying Spur S goes for darker take on the luxury sedan

Following the launch of the Bentley Bentayga S, Continental GT S, and Continental GTC S, Bentley on Monday announced an "S" version of the 2023 Flying Spur sedan. Set to make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur S gets similar upgrades to the other Bentley S models. That means the focus is mainly on cosmetic changes, including darkened exterior trim.
HOME & GARDEN
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Mazda CX-90

A larger and more premium three-row Mazda SUV is coming into focus as the 2023 CX-90, which is expected to debut a new turbocharged inline-six and a roomy, luxurious cabin. Mazda’s current CX-9 crossover has charmed us with its athletic handling and handsome appearance, both of which we hope will translate to the CX-90. Mazda’s premium aspirations lead us to believe that this range-topping, three-row, seven-seater will offer more luxury features than its current crop of SUV models does. All-wheel drive is likely to be standard across the range and a plug-in hybrid powertrain could be an option. The all-new longitudinal-engine architecture that the CX-90 is built on is expected to also spawn a two-row SUV named CX-70, which should go on sale shortly after the CX-90. We expect to see these new Mazdas debut in late 2022 with sales beginning in early 2023. There’s also speculation that this platform could form the basis of a rear drive-based, mid-size sport-luxury sedan in the mold of the BMW 5-series or Mercedes-Benz E-class.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT S and GTC S aim for driving pleasure

Bentley has been busy freshening its existing lineup, having just introduced a long-wheelbase version of the Bentayga. Now, the Bentley Continental range is growing with new S versions of the Continental GT coupe and Continental GTC convertible. Joining the Bentayga S introduced in 2021, these new 2023 models aim to...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Feds Are Worried About The Honda Pilot's Engine

It may not be the most exciting three-row SUV on the market, but the Honda Pilot remains a firm favorite amongst American buyers. This popularity saw it just make the 2021 best-sellers list, with more than 143,000 examples leaving showrooms last year. With a new model reportedly in the cards, it should continue to find buyers who value the fine mix of practicality, reliability, and quality. But a worrying engine issue may tarnish that reputation altogether.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari To Launch 15 Cars By 2026, Including New Hypercar And EV

Ferrari's product roadmap for 2018 through 2022 called for 15 products and now the Prancing Horse is making the same promise for the 2023-2026 interval. Prepare for a new batch of 15 cars, kicking off in September with the unveiling of the Purosangue SUV. Another absolute first for the Italian marque will be the all-electric model, which the company reiterates will come out in 2025. A hypercar is also due within this plan period.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch This 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum 70 MPH Range Test

The all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, in the top-of-the-line Platinum version, was recently range tested by Out of Spec Reviews’ Kyle Conner. This version is equipped with a 131 kWh Extended Range battery pack (usable capacity) and 22-inch wheels. According to the EPA, the Combined range is 300 miles (483 km), while the Highway range is 267.6 miles (430.6 km).
CARS
Motor1.com

Watch Old Luxury Sedans Go Off-Road Because Why Not

At this point, you should be familiar with UK's Carwow. The car comparison website is known on YouTube as a channel for both drag races and off-road battles, but more on the former. We've seen some oddities from the channel, but most of their videos are more than decent and can teach you a thing or two along the way.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: Ford’s Cruise-O-Matic and the C Family of Automatic Transmissions (Part III)

We pick up our Cruise-O-Matic automatic transmission coverage again today, as Ford’s first mass-produced gearbox found its stride in the Fifties. As consumers turned toward automatic transmissions in their two- and four-door domestic iron, they also turned toward more powerful V8 engines and big chrome bumpers and tail fins. Detroit’s manufacturers had to respond, and Ford’s answer was a second-generation Ford-O-Matic, the FX and MX. Both transmissions were marketed under the new Cruise-O-Matic moniker, while a new generation two-speed auto became the bargain basement Ford-O-Matic.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Production To Be Scaled Back At Four U.S. Assembly Plants

Ford production – like all automakers over the past couple of years or so – has suffered tremendously amid the semiconductor chip shortage and numerous other supply chain constraints brought on by more than one global event. FoMoCo has been forced to idle its plants on numerous occasions over that time period, and that will be once again be the case this summer, according to an employee memo recently seen by The Detroit Bureau.
MotorTrend Magazine

Difference Between Cross-Plane and Flat-Plane Cranks

There are two crank designs available when picking one for your next V-8 project: cross- and flat-plane. For the most part, cross-plane cranks dominate, especially in American V-8 engines, while flat-plane cranks typically show up in high-end Euro exotics and full-on race cars. Cross-plane cranks give American muscle its distinctive rumble, while flat-plane cranks have a telltale high-rpm whine. But, there's more to these cranks than just their exhaust notes.
CARS
Motor1.com

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Confirmed For September Debut With Naturally Aspirated V12

Let’s dial our imaginary time machine to September 2018 when Ferrari announced the Purosangue during its Capital Markets Day. Nearly four years later, it still hasn't been revealed, but the wait is nearly over. Come September, the house of Maranello will present its first-ever SUV, complete with the mighty V12 engine. The announcement was made today at the same Capital Markets Day event during which a few other tidbits were also disclosed.
CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes GLC Coupe Makes Spy Photo Debut With Swoopy Roofline

It's easy to criticize the coupe-SUV for its somewhat odd shape, compromised practicality, and the premium it commands over the traditional body style. However, people seem to love these cars, so much so they're no longer a luxury-only affair. The French have their Renault Arkana and Citroën C4, while Peugeot is within months of unveiling the 4008. For something with more pizzazz, the second-generation Mercedes GLC Coupe is on its way.
CARS
Motor1.com

Forza Motorsport Coming Spring 2023, Gameplay Trailer Released

With Gran Turismo 7 out, video game developer Turn 10 Studios is fighting back by announcing the eighth installment in the racing simulator. Simply called Forza Motorsport, the new title has been developed from the ground up to take full advantage of the processing power available in the Xbox Series S and especially the beefier X. Featured in the gameplay demo and the announcement trailer is Maple Valley, one of the venues from the original FM.
VIDEO GAMES
Fox News

Son restores father's 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS that was in garage for 34 years

Danielle Trotta is the host of FOX Business Network's "My Dream Car," which follows families surprising loved ones with restored classic cars. The Mans family may just own my favorite car of the entire season!. Once you lay eyes on their dad's 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS you’ll understand why. My...
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

