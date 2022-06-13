2023 Honda Civic Type R Caught Strolling Before Debut This Month

A larger and more premium three-row Mazda SUV is coming into focus as the 2023 CX-90, which is expected to debut a new turbocharged inline-six and a roomy, luxurious cabin. Mazda’s current CX-9 crossover has charmed us with its athletic handling and handsome appearance, both of which we hope will translate to the CX-90. Mazda’s premium aspirations lead us to believe that this range-topping, three-row, seven-seater will offer more luxury features than its current crop of SUV models does. All-wheel drive is likely to be standard across the range and a plug-in hybrid powertrain could be an option. The all-new longitudinal-engine architecture that the CX-90 is built on is expected to also spawn a two-row SUV named CX-70, which should go on sale shortly after the CX-90. We expect to see these new Mazdas debut in late 2022 with sales beginning in early 2023. There’s also speculation that this platform could form the basis of a rear drive-based, mid-size sport-luxury sedan in the mold of the BMW 5-series or Mercedes-Benz E-class.

CARS ・ 27 DAYS AGO