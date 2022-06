Danville landowners will pay the same tax rate in the coming fiscal year, but some of them may see a higher tax bill nonetheless. Danville City Council Tuesday voted unanimously to maintain the current real estate tax rate of 84 cents per $100 valuation. City Manager Ken Larking says the city’s biannual reassessment is underway, and that will mean higher property values for some. “The most recent data shows overall property value increases are at a little less than three percent,” Larking told the panel. “But not all properties will see an increase.”

