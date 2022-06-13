Glen Ridge Athletic Association lacrosse tournament is a success

WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday, June 17, Space 2 Create founder Talia Young and Councilwoman Tammy Williams will host “JuneTee,” a Juneteenth celebration to commemorate the annual holiday memorializing the liberation of enslaved people in the United States. The inaugural Juneteenth all-day event will take place at Rock Spring Golf Club, 90 Rock Spring Road in West Orange, starting at 9 a.m. JuneTee will feature a keynote address by Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, speakers, performances, thought-provoking panel discussions and interactive breakout sessions to celebrate black creatives, entrepreneurs and leaders.
Comments / 0