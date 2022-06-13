Glen Ridge Athletic Association lacrosse tournament is a success

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School senior Justin Evans-Jenkins was among the honorees at the Men of Essex Inc.’s 64th Essex Awards ceremony on Wednesday, June 15. Evans-Jenkins, a lineman on the IHS state championship football team last fall, was named one of the defensive players of the year for football by the Men of Essex. The other defensive players of the year were Kyle Louis of East Orange Campus High School; Chris Corbo of West Essex Regional High School, located in North Caldwell; and Nick Conforti of Seton Hall Prep, located in West Orange.

