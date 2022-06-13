ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Nelson, Sorlie Earn Spots on All-State Soccer Team

By Jarin Matheny
newsdakota.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Senior Haley Nelson garnered first-team All-State recognition and sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Sorlie got second-team honors for the Blue Jays as the NDHSCA announced their awards on Monday night. Nelson...

www.newsdakota.com

Hot 97-5

New Baseball Group Breaks Away From Bismarck Youth Baseball

The Bismarck Naturals are an 11-year-old baseball team that has broken away from Bismarck Youth Baseball this 2022 spring/summer season. I spoke recently with Brandon Lemer who is one of the organizers of the program to find out what precipitated the move. "Kids play more baseball and it's given more...
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

This Is North Dakota’s Butcher School On Wheels.

It's a trailer on the outside and...slaughterhouse on the inside. Maybe more like an educational butcher shop on the inside. Currently sponsored by the good folks at Dakota Community bank. You'll find this bad boy sitting on the bank's parking lot on the strip in Mandan. Right by where I...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

ND Game and Fish verifies buffalo catch sets state record

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s official. Mitch Estabrook, of Bismarck, has set a new state record with his 60-pound 8-ounce buffalo caught from the Heart Butte Reservoir. Estabrook caught the fish with a bow on May 16 and submitted it to the state department for verification. Officials say it checks out and beats the previous record by three pounds.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

North Dakota New Buffalo Record Set

A bow fisherman from Bismarck has set a new state record. Mitch Estabrook arrowed a 60-pound, 8-ounce buffalo from Heart Butte Reservoir on May 16. It broke the previous record by 3 pounds, taken at Heart Butte Reservoir in 2017 by Derek Larson of Mandan. Buffalo are a native fish...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Keith Boehm wins District 33 Senate Republican nomination

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Keith Boehm, of Mandan, has earned the Republican nomination for the State Senate seat in District 33, according to the Secretary of State’s website. Boehm defeated incumbent Jessica Bell of Beulah, who has served in the Senate since 2013. He works as a business owner and agriculture producer. There’s no Democratic-NPL candidate for the district 33 Senate seat.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

100 Degree Heat & Rolling Blackouts In North Dakota? You Betcha!

Can you imagine not having your air conditioner during a 100-degree heatwave?. As we prepare for a heatwave this weekend with high temperatures near or above 100 degrees Saturday through Sunday, just imagine if your power was interrupted? Well, that is a distinct possibility for North Dakotans according to a Facebook post from Harrison REMC.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Buggies-N-Blues draws crowds in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The 29th Annual Buggies and Blues took place Sunday in Mandan, and members of the community turned out to enjoy classic cars and food. For owners of classic cars, it was a golden opportunity to display their hard work. ”Yeah, it makes you feel good,” said...
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

Sweltering Triple Digit Heatwave Coming Soon To North Dakota

By this time last year, we had already had several 100-plus degree days in Bismarck. That was a sign of things to come as 90 degrees plus heat was the norm for most of the summer last year and lasted well into September. Of course, we were also in the middle of a pretty significant drought that lasted for over two-plus years.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Shelter Belt to close

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shelter Belt announced on Facebook that they will be closing Tuesday until further notice. “There have been several factors that have led us to this very difficult decision and we want to thank everyone who has supported our restaurant from the beginning. We would also like...
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Kyle Riley waives right to preliminary hearing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Kyle Riley, the man charged with intentional murder and aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, appeared in court Tuesday morning and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. On March 23, Bismarck police responded to a shots fired call and found 22-year-old Michael Shane dead...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken – Thanks For The Four Years

My feeling is that anybody who invests his or her own time and efforts into our community deserves respect. Now I know that some will say "Well they got paid to serve our city", to that I say, of course, you are right, but it's way more than just making a little extra money, it is a matter of devoting your attention fully to attempting to improve Bismarck, in every way you can. Politics is a whirlwind of challenges, and not everyone is built to enter that arena. My involvement with Steve Bakken has been through our radio station here in Mandan, for he has been on the air at US 103.3 and SuperTalk 1270. When I first moved here over two years ago I had no idea he was Bismarck's Mayor. I mean, think about it, when was the last time you actually worked with THE Mayor of an actual city?
BISMARCK, ND
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
KFYR-TV

Bismarck teen says her bike helmet ‘saved her life’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Summertime means more people are biking, whether for a workout or to get to their destination. Whether it’s a group of kids heading to summer school, a family out for a ride together or a someone cycling to work, it’s important for drivers to keep their eyes peeled for bikers.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Mike Schmitz projected to be next Bismarck Mayor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Secretary of State’s website is projecting that Mike Schmitz has defeated Steve Bakken to become the next Mayor of Bismarck and President of the Bismarck City Commission. Schmitz works as a certified public accountant. He will serve a four-year term.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Fatal crash in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – Mandan police and ND Highway Patrol responded to reports of a single vehicle fatal rollover crash. The SUV was traveling Northwest down the Exit ramp from Interstate 94 onto ND Highway 1806. The SUV was traveling in an erratic manner and drove through the intersection...
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Voters come out for June election in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the polls opened at 7 a.m., voters trickled into Bismarck’s Event Center and to polling locations across the state. They’re casting their ballots for primary elections with legislative, statewide, and county positions, and general elections for the city and school boards. In Bismarck,...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

The numbers are in for Mandan’s Spring Clean-Up Week

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - In May, it was “all hands on deck” for the Mandan crews and residents as they cleaned up around the city. Now the numbers are in. During Spring Clean-Up week, Public Works crews collected 166 tons of waste, 32 tons of appliances and metal, and seven tons of electronics. They report that residents took more than 700 loads to the landfill.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

75-year-old Mandan man dead in crash

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 75-year-old Mandan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1806/Mandan Avenue Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Randy Spitzer was driving erratically down an I-94 exit ramp to Highway 1806. He went through the intersection and into a ditch on Highway 1806.
MANDAN, ND

