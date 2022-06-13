Wyoming COVID cases on the rise amid latest wave

CASPER, Wyo. (CBS4)– The official decision from the Supreme Court on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade could happen as soon as this week. Colorado is one of a handful of states with laws that protect abortion rights. (credit: CBS) In Wyoming, there is a trigger law in effect that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That state’s Republican legislature and governor enacted the law in March that makes exceptions for cases of sexual assault, incest and for the physical health of the mother. There is already strong opposition in that state, and only one health clinic in Casper that plans to offer that service to women. (credit: CBS) It hasn’t opened yet and has faced significant pushback. Suspects set fire to the building in an attempt to keep it from opening. “Do I want to be here talking about someone who committed an act of domestic terrorism in our building? Absolutely not. I wanted to be moving furniture in,” said one clinic employee. (credit: CBS) Colorado is preparing for an influx of women from neighboring states, including Wyoming, who are seeking abortion health care.

CASPER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO