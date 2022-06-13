ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming COVID cases on the rise amid latest wave

By Klark Byrd
oilcity.news
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The latest COVID-19 wave washing over the U.S. is fueling a rise in cases across Wyoming, although the death rate remains low, according to the latest data available. The average daily number of cases in Natrona County reached 46, bringing the number of cases per...

oilcity.news

Comments / 0

Related
Douglas Budget

Weekly Wyoming coronavirus update: 936 new cases

The total number of confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 936 on Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s weekly update. Hospitalized patients: 27 Tuesday (up from 17 last Tuesday) Deaths: 1,824 (0 announced this week, 4 announced this month) Vaccine data as of Tuesday:
WYOMING STATE
lakepowelllife.com

Covid Risk Raised in Southern Utah

The risk for contracting COVID-19 has been raised in southern Utah. The Centers for Disease Control have moved the risk level from low to medium. The “medium” designation means people at a high risk of having severe symptoms of COVID should consult with a doctor and should wear a mask in public indoor environments.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
City
Casper, WY
Natrona County, WY
Government
Natrona County, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
County
Natrona County, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (6/3/22–6/10/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from May 17 through May 24. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

UW Extension educators and partners receive national awards

CASPER, Wyo. – UW Extension members have received numerous national awards, according to a press release. The recipients include people from Natrona County, Campbell County, Sheridan County, and other areas of the state. The full release follows:. Laramie, Wyo.—June 16, 2022—At its annual spring conference, the University of Wyoming...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#The Mayo Clinic#Ba
svinews.com

Wyoming 89 reopens between Star Valley and Cokeville

Wyoming 89 has re-opened following the placement of new box culverts on the route connecting U.S. Highway 89 (Idaho 61) with U.S. 30. The Wyoming Department of Transportation reports, the project included installation of eight box culvert replacements. The highway serves as the major route between Star Valley and Cokeville....
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cowboystatedaily.com

It Ain’t Easy Being A Democrat In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Democratic Party is aware of where it stands within the state’s political pecking order. “Sometimes it feels like we have too small of numbers to get it done, but if we don’t get it done, no one’s going to do it,” Party Chairman Joe Barbuto said during the party’s state convention Saturday in Rock Springs.
WYOMING STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘This is not ok with us’: As North Idaho contractor intends to file for bankruptcy, former clients say they want their money back

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Nearly a month after Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced a settlement with North Idaho contractor Alex Welstad, Welstad’s former clients are still seeking justice. The AG’s office accused Welstad of taking more than $790,000 from his customers and that he violated the state Consumer Protection Act and Idaho Rules of Consumer Protection. Welstad denied these allegations and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
oilcity.news

Highways, campgrounds still closed as Wyoming, Montana, Yellowstone deal with flood damage

CASPER, Wyo. — Damage from flooding continues to impact travel and infrastructure availability Tuesday in Wyoming, Montana and Yellowstone National Park. Yellowstone’s entrances are closed until at least Wednesday as park officials assess damage from Monday’s historic flooding that washed out roads and bridges and destroyed some homes and buildings, leaving some communities isolated, according to the Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
CBS Denver

Casper Abortion Clinic Targeted By Arsonists Before Opening To Public

CASPER, Wyo. (CBS4)– The official decision from the Supreme Court on whether to overturn Roe v. Wade could happen as soon as this week. Colorado is one of a handful of states with laws that protect abortion rights. (credit: CBS) In Wyoming, there is a trigger law in effect that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That state’s Republican legislature and governor enacted the law in March that makes exceptions for cases of sexual assault, incest and for the physical health of the mother. There is already strong opposition in that state, and only one health clinic in Casper that plans to offer that service to women. (credit: CBS) It hasn’t opened yet and has faced significant pushback. Suspects set fire to the building in an attempt to keep it from opening. “Do I want to be here talking about someone who committed an act of domestic terrorism in our building? Absolutely not. I wanted to be moving furniture in,” said one clinic employee. (credit: CBS) Colorado is preparing for an influx of women from neighboring states, including Wyoming, who are seeking abortion health care.
CASPER, WY
mybighornbasin.com

Wyoming State Parks Hopes Yellowstone Tourists Seek Out Different Camping Opportunities Instate

With the complete closure of Yellowstone, the State of Wyoming encourages suddenly-stranded tourists to consider the many opportunities in Wyoming State Parks. After extensive damage and flooding in Yellowstone National Park, park officials evacuated the entire park to keep visitors safe. Many tourists suddenly found themselves stranded in northwest Wyoming with no contingencies.
WYOMING STATE
buckrail.com

Impacts of Yellowstone closure trickle into Jackson

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An aggressive storm in Yellowstone National Park (YNP) on Sunday wreaked havoc on roads, buildings, tourists and gateway communities in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The storm also triggered mudslides and rock slides, prompting Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to declare a statewide disaster. An indefinite closure...
JACKSON, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy