Mary J. Blige to perform at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige, will perform at FedExForum this fall.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner announced her return to Memphis with the “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour.

The tour will make a stop at FedExForum on Sunday, October 16, 2022, and will feature Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

Tickets for the “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

An exclusive FedExForum presale is available Thursday, June 16, beginning at 10 a.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

In 2022, Time Magazine named Blige as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Blige formed her own label, Mary Jane Productions, and released her 14th studio album, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Blige was teh recipient f the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas last month.

Photos: Time 100 Gala 2022 red carpet Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 TIME 100 Gala on June 8, 2022, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

©2022 Cox Media Group