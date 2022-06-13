ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Mary J. Blige to perform at FedExForum

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul,” Mary J. Blige, will perform at FedExForum this fall.

Nine-time Grammy Award winner announced her return to Memphis with the “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour.

The tour will make a stop at FedExForum on Sunday, October 16, 2022, and will feature Ella Mai and Queen Naija.

Tickets for the “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour go on sale to the general public Friday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

An exclusive FedExForum presale is available Thursday, June 16, beginning at 10 a.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails, and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

Tickets will be available on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office.

In 2022, Time Magazine named Blige as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Blige formed her own label, Mary Jane Productions, and released her 14th studio album, “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

Blige was teh recipient f the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H0nzQ_0g9XSd1R00
Photos: Time 100 Gala 2022 red carpet Mary J. Blige attends the 2022 TIME 100 Gala on June 8, 2022, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Entertainment
localmemphis.com

Memphis parents frustrated with MSCS

"Uneducated people cannot escape poverty. They don’t know how," said MSCS parent Jason Perry. "We are killing our people before they get to the 3rd grade.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis celebrates Juneteenth: Festivals, Block Parties and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are plenty of ways to celebrate Juneteenth Memphis style. Here are a few activities happening across the area this weekend. “Juneteenth Poetry Slam is a poetry competition where the power of words meet the beauty of the downtown Memphis riverfront.”. Seating will be available for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

10 ways to celebrate Juneteenth in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Juneteenth is coming up this Sunday, June 19th, although the federal holiday will be recognized Monday and Memphis-area events start Saturday, June 18th. As many may or may not be aware, this year’s Juneteenth celebration is now a federal holiday. With Juneteenth being declared as a federal holiday in June 2021, this […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary J Blige
Person
Blige
Person
Ella Mai
actionnews5.com

Puma opens in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Tanger Outlets add Puma as their new store addition. Puma will offer the latest styles in children’s footwear and apparel, women and men’s sportswear and more. It will be located across from Tommy Hilfiger an Michael Kors. They will have a range of athletic...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Atlanta News

Puma Now Open at Tanger Outlets Memphis

Tanger Outlets Memphis announces the addition of multinational brand Puma to its outlet shopping lineup. Puma, one of the world's leading sport lifestyle companies is now open, joining other shopper-favorite national stores at Tanger Outlets Memphis, including American Eagle/Aerie, Pandora and Vera Bradley.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

1 dead, 1 detained after North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after a shooting in North Memphis Wednesday afternoon. Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Hudson Street just after 3:30 p.m. The victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedexforum#Las Vegas#Mary Jane#Memphis Grizzlies#Grizzlies E News#The Fedexforum Box Office#Time Magazine#Cox Media Group
actionnews5.com

Brazen business burglaries caught on camera

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Groups of masked bandits recently hit stores in Germantown, East Memphis and Whitehaven. These young criminals, crooks and creeps strike late at night. The most recent burglary happened Sunday night at Mednikow an upscale jewelry store in East Memphis. These thieves aren’t just stealing merchandise and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Video: Burglars target Whitehaven strip mall twice in one week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police need your help identifying a group of men they say broke into two businesses in Whitehaven within a week span. Police believe it was two groups that worked together to commit the crimes because of the cars they used – targeting a strip mall off of Elvis Presley.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

U.S. News ranks two Memphis children's hospitals among nation's best

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. News & World Report released their annual rankings on the best children's hospitals in the country, and two Memphis hospitals are ranked among them. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital was ranked the #2 hospital in the country for pediatric cancer, their specialty. "Our mission is...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WREG

Horn Lake couple wins $100K Powerball prize

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Horn Lake couple won a $100,000 prize from the Saturday, June 11 Powerball drawing. The couple purchased the winning ticket from Mikes Food and Gas 1 at 7011 Goodman Road West in Walls. They selected the Quick-Pick option and paid the extra dollar for Powerplay. The winning numbers drawn […]
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

$4.3M Fayette County farm is Memphis area’s priciest property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the market for a new home? One with seven bathrooms, a guest house, pool, geothermal energy system, a stocked lake and an 1898 covered bridge on 90 acres to spread out? Hickory Withe Farm in Fayette County, built in 1996 and based on the antebellum Houmas House in Louisiana, may be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Nationwide Report

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)

Lucy Moore died after a hit-and-run collision in Raleigh (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Lucy Moore as the woman who lost her life after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Raleigh. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. in response to a hit-and-run collision [...]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
104K+
Followers
108K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy