ELIZABETH — It took less than three hours for a jury to return a guilty verdict for the man who killed a 19-year-old and then fled to Vermont. 27-year-old Anthony Reciofigueroa, of Jersey City, was convicted Thursday for the July 6, 2019 shooting of Carlos Rodriguez in Elizabeth. The victim was taken to a hospital in Newark but died the next day.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO