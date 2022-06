The LCS Summer Split is nearly set to begin, with the second half of the 2022 season officially kicking off on June 17. This summer, Evil Geniuses will look to retain and defend the LCS title they earned in the Spring Split, while nine other teams will surely be gunning for the throne. And with over half of the teams in the league making roster changes between the Spring and Summer Splits, the LCS’ teams are proving that they’re up to the task.

