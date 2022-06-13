ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Study: LEGO sets are a better investment than stocks, bonds, or gold

By Albert Bassili
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The study examined secondary markets of collectible LEGO sets from 1987 to...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

A Sam’s Club membership is basically free with this deal

This Sams's club deal makes their membership practically FREE! (VCG / Contributor via Getty) Signing up for a warehouse club membership is a a rite of passage into adulthood — or at least a contemporary version of adulthood. The annual fee can turn some people away, but given prices at the pump, gas discounts already make this a great deal. Whether you choose Sam’s Club or Costco is up to you, but this current offer from Sam's Club might swing you: An annual membership is practically free.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Stock#Lego Architecture
Motley Fool

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks

The insurance industry is more resilient than the market gives it credit for. Not every commodity name has participated in the recent inflation-driven rally. An old, iconic carmaker is finding new life in the electric vehicle arena, even if most investors aren't seeing it yet. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Best Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker for 2022: JBL, Bose, Sony and More

A good pair of headphones is the best way to hear your music whenever and wherever. But if you want to wirelessly stream your tunes from your phone, tablet or computer, a portable Bluetooth speaker is the way to go. The best Bluetooth speakers are also equipped with a built-in microphone, so they can double as a speakerphone for calls and meetings.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

People treat stocks differently than they do any other kind of purchase. Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. When something we want to buy goes on sale, sure we might do a Google search to make sure there's not some underlying problem, but generally, we accept our good fortune.
STOCKS
inputmag.com

The 6 best Lego sets to build with your dad this Father's Day

There’s nothing like working quietly with your hands to defuse even the most awkward of parent-child interactions. Lego is universal, equally enjoyable for adults and children, and equally useful for goofing around as they are for following a series of complicated instructions to build something ridiculous. Basically a perfect, unconventional gift for Father’s Day.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Nike’s Dunk Low "Barbershop" Will Be Available This Week

the sportswear giant is now adding its latest iteration of the shoe to its arsenal. Introducing the. Dunk Low “Barbershop,” the shoe is a limited edition design, inspired by the tight-knit community within the culture of local barbershops. Coming in two different colorways, the sneaker features mismatched...
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Sleek kick scooters to zip through your city in eco-friendly style

Kick Scooters are all the trend these days! They are easy to ride, compact, and also pretty approachable! Weaving through traffic is super easy with them, letting you finally bid adieu to traffic jams. And since they’re usually electric, then you’re also automatically cutting down on fossil-fuel consumption, and being a major support to planet Earth, if you choose to ride them. In an ode to scooters and their immense functionality, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty scooter designs that seem to be slowly taking over the automotive industry.
BICYCLES
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Reveals Adorable New N-Line Model

With N vehicles such as the Veloster N, Elantra N, and Kona N, Hyundai has brought performance cars at a reasonable price. And for buyers who like the sporty N flavor but don't need quite as much speed, there are N-Line models like the Tucson, Sonata, and Elantra. Much like the full-fledged N models, including the i30 N hatchback, not all of these N-Line variants are brought stateside. The 2022 Hyundai Creta N-Line is the latest example.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla bull ARK loads up on $1.8m in shares in ARKQ ETF, stock responds

Tesla bull ARK Invest added 2,800 shares of the electric automaker’s stock on Monday morning, equating to a roughly $1.8 million investment. Tesla shares were up over 2 percent just after noon on Tuesday in New York, rebounding from a tough five-day stretch last week where shares dropped roughly 10 percent.
STOCKS
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy