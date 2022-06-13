Bring your DIY Pinterest boards to life with this nifty craft cutting machine

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Almost everyone’s been there: You see a piece of furniture you love only to learn it’s way out of your budget. But a too-high price point doesn’t have to mean the end of your perfect furniture dreams. Try searching for lookalikes (or sometimes the same exact piece) elsewhere online by typing in the serial number, check to see if there’s one available at an outlet version of the store, or, if you’re feeling ambitious, DIY it. This Anthro-inspired DIY vanity, this Jonathan Adler-inspired console, and this Montana Mini-inspired nightstand all prove that it’s possible to create strikingly similar looks (with your own twist) for much, much less.

