ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Appreciation: Philip Baker Hall played gamblers, producers and presidents. His best role? Friend

By Sam Farmer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfyAC_0g9XRkEj00

Philip Baker Hall had dozens upon dozens of roles, from gamblers to game-show hosts, presidents to producers to — perhaps most famously — a library-book cop on “Seinfeld.”

My favorite role?

He was a friend and around-the-corner neighbor.

So I won’t forget getting that sad and fateful call Monday morning from his wife, Holly, telling me that Philip had died. He was at home and surrounded by his family, having returned a few days earlier from a stint in the hospital. He was 90.

I’m eternally grateful to Holly for letting me know when Philip was in decline, enabling me to tell him last week how much I respected him and cherished our friendship over the years. I even got to see him ever so briefly. He was lucid to the end, reading a lot of Shakespeare in his final days.

Such a warm and fascinating guy, a brilliant actor with bloodhound eyes and a voice like coarse-grit sandpaper. People would hear that voice in the supermarket from two aisles away and wander over to take a peek. It was that familiar.

I was proud to call him a friend — so many of us in the neighborhood were — even though people I would tell often didn’t recognize his name. I’d show them a picture and invariably they’d say, “Oh, that guy. He’s in everything.”

And he was. Check out his IMDb page . But what I loved about him was how normal he was. Thoroughly unimpressed with himself. We live in a regular neighborhood of small, tidy homes in Glendale where people walk their kids to the local elementary school. That’s where we met, as our kids were schoolmates and we got to know each other at drop-off.

We would often walk together back to our houses, an actor and a sports writer, two guys who didn’t have 9-to-5 office jobs so we were able to take our time. I was transfixed by his stories of stage and screen, and he was likewise interested in sports. We weren’t best friends — he gathered innumerable friends over the decades — but we had a connection that I believe we both appreciated.

He and Holly were huge fans of Larry Bird and the Dodgers and especially Rafael Nadal. Even in the fading sunset of his life, Philip got up early to cheer on Nadal in the French Open.

Those shared walks home will stick with me. The street was a gradual incline, and as the years passed, Philip would have to take a break at the midway point. His breathing became more labored over the years, and eventually he relied on supplemental oxygen, a network of tubes that tethered him to his home. Still, I loved sitting at his kitchen nook and hearing stories.

He played a curmudgeon on “Modern Family” and wore oxygen tubes in that role, even though he didn’t yet use them. Life imitates art.

During the pandemic, our sparse communications were via text message or maybe a wave through a window.

Philip’s superpower, and undoubtedly something that made him great as an actor, was his keen ability to listen. He didn’t just tell stories, he wanted to hear them. He loved music and knew speakers and other audio equipment down to the smallest of details. He was good with his hands too. He built bookshelves and tables and a bed. He even built a guitar and harpsichord.

I used to tell him, “I buy into every single one of your characters,” and I meant it. He was incredibly genuine. As some people have noted on Twitter, the guy stole every scene. I often wondered how this force of nature didn’t become a Hollywood superstar.

But he was more than enough, a lovely person and an incredible talent. So often famous people — people you think you know — can fall short of expectations in real life.

Philip was everything you’d hope he would be.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wonderwall.com

Michael McKean, Topher Grace, Richard Marx and more stars react to the death of beloved character actor Philip Baker Hall at 90

Beloved character actor Philip Baker Hall passed away on Sunday, June 12, at 90. With more than 50 years of acting credits to him name, Phillip was a familiar face to TV and moviegoers, having enjoyed memorable roles in "Seinfeld," "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and countless other projects. "Philip has made me laugh harder than any actor I've worked with," Larry David told the Washington Post a few years ago. Philip's friend and neighbor, Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer, announced the sad news on June 13, 2022. After Philip's death, many top names in Hollywood reacted with sadness and publicly honored the actor on social media.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

'Bosch' Star Titus Welliver Is A Hungry Boy

When Detective Harry Bosch eats, he typically shovels take-out food into his mouth from a container balanced on the hood of a car. Solving murders doesn't lend itself to leisurely lunches. Titus Welliver, the actor who has played the gruff Los Angeles cop-turned-private eye for nearly a decade, has a number of Bosch-like qualities when you meet him: piercing eyes, a seen-some-shit heaviness, and a tendency to call people "brother." Even with a bushy beard, dressed in baggy jeans, a Boston Celtics T-shirt, and a baseball cap, he exudes an innate Bosch-ness. But, unlike the character he's best known for, he knows how to stop and enjoy a good meal.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kevin Bacon faces heartache as co-star passes away from cancer

Kevin Bacon's City on a Hill co-star Marnie Schulenburg has tragically passed away from cancer at the age of 37. The Hollywood star worked alongside Marnie in the Showtime program, with her death being announced last week. The actress left behind her husband Zack Robidas and the couple's two-year-old daughter...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jamie Foxx: “Never Thought I Would Live In A ‘Christian Society’ Where They Would Let Little Children Die Over And Over Again”

Click here to read the full article. Texas native Jamie Foxx joined the chorus of voices wondering how something like the school massacre in Uvalde could happen in the United States of America. The comedian, who himself was recently involved in subduing a man who attacked Dave Chappelle onstage, posted 16 Uvalde victims’ photos and wrote: Little angels my heart goes out to ur families…Never thought I would live in A society a “Christian Society” where they would let little children die over and over again and still not change any laws…if the people in this country are leaders and so-called...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Philip Baker Hall
Person
Shakespeare
Cinemablend

CBS Boss Addresses Why Magnum P.I. Was Cancelled

Of all the shows to get the ax this year, Magnum P.I.'s cancellation at CBS was definitely one of the most surprising. The reboot had run for four seasons when the network cancelled it and, considering that its ratings appeared solid, many questioned the network's decision. Now, we have a bit of clarity in that regard, courtesy of CBS Entertainment president, Kelly Kahl.
TV SERIES
BET

Queen Latifah On Denzel Washington Appearing On ‘The Equalizer’: It’s In The Fans Control

Netflix has a new movie that has hit the streaming seats that will make you think twice about giving up on your dreams. The film is called Hustle, and stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. It follows Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Sugerman (played by Sandler) whose love for basketball is unparalleled and has ambitions to becoming a coach but continues to hit roadblocks. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (Utah Jazz’s Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game, and as loving family men who want to prove they can win — in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley's wife, Teresa (played by Latifah), audiences will watch to see if Sugerman and Bo can finally come out on top and live out their dreams.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’: This Episode Made Jerry Seinfeld ‘Very Uncomfortable’

In 1989, the first episode of Seinfeld aired, starring Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia-Louis Dreyfus, and Michael Richards. The quartet played a group of friends living in New York who led extraordinarily average lives in the Big Apple. Famously a “show about nothing,” Seinfeld was simply the story of these four people and the “excruciating minutiae” of their daily lives.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamblers#Los Angeles Dodgers#Glendale
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Dead at 27, Found in Los Angeles Parking Lot

Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27. Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the filing, the case has been “deferred pending additional investigation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ Moves From Paramount+ To Paramount Network

Click here to read the full article. Paramount is moving one of its upcoming Yellowstone spinoffs from its streaming service to linear. 6666, from Taylor Sheridan, is moving to Paramount Network, having originally been announced as a Paramount+ original. Paramount sources said that as it produces and develops these series, it is regularly thinking about how to maximise the release strategy and being nimble is key. The series takes place when Comanches still ruled West Texas and no ranch in America is more steeped in the history of the West than the 6666. Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Losing Big Star for Season 22

The Law & Order revival just lost a major star days after the Season 21 finale. Deadline confirmed Thursday that series star Anthony Anderson, who reprised his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, will not return for Season 22 of NBC's revival of the police procedural. The actor originally appeared in...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
CELEBRITIES
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
321K+
Followers
63K+
Post
151M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy