Environment

The heat stays on

By Bradley Benoit
 3 days ago
Overall, we're looking at a very hot weather pattern over the next several days.

Due to the hot, stagnant pattern along with Saharan dust, there is an air quality alert for the major cities in the state.

Limit outdoor exposure
Air quality alert

Those who are sensitive to poor air quality should limit their outdoor exposure.

The culprit of the hot pattern is a large ridge of high pressure that will hold a firm grip across the center and eastern parts of the country this week.

Euro/GFS
Upper-pattern

Plan on hot days and not much relief from the heat in the form of shower activity at least through about Wednesday.

Highs will push the low-mid 90s with heat indices near and over 100°

Not too comfortable for our mornings either as lows settle into the mid-upper 70s.

By the end of the week, we may see that ridge slide far enough to the west to allow for some cooling showers to sneak into the region from the east.

That's the way it'll go through Saturday with isolated-scattered rain chances remaining in the forecast.

Drier air and lower rain chances will return just in time for dad heading into Sunday.

It stays hot as highs continue to climb into the mid-upper 90s.

Also, be on the lookout for the full strawberry moon out there tonight and tomorrow night!

Have a great week!

TROPICS:

The national hurricane center (NHC) continues to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the western Caribbean.

Slow development of the system is possible in the days ahead (40% next 5 days).

5-day outlook
Tropical satellite

Regardless of any development, the same ridge that will be keeping us so hot this week will also keep any potential tropical activity off to our south and west.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
