Alabama State

James Spann: Sizzling summer weather to continue in Alabama through the week

By James Spann
Alabama NewsCenter
Alabama NewsCenter
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HOT: Temperatures are mostly between 91 and 98 degrees across Alabama this afternoon with a mostly sunny, hazy sky. Dewpoints remain in the 70s, and the heat index is over 100 in most places. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the state, and cooling showers are very hard...

rss.alabamanewscenter.com

Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham, AL
Good News from Home: telling the good news stories of Alabama.

 https://alabamanewscenter.com/

