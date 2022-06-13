ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Martin County nonprofit helping moms secure baby formula

By Jon Shainman
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
As the U.S. works to resolve the baby formula shortage, Florida moms continue their daily search for the elusive product. One organization is working to fill in the gaps in Martin County.

Nativdad Mendoza gave birth to her baby, Brenda, late last year, but the initial mother-daughter bonding lasted just a few days.

"I had the COVID like two or three days after I had a C-section," Mendoza said.

Mendoza was in the hospital for three weeks, but her husband and family made sure the baby was cared for and well-fed.

Nativdad Mendoza outlines how the baby formula shortage has been stressful these past few weeks after having a newborn last year.

But these days, it's been tougher because of the baby formula shortage.

"I'm scared a little because she needs to get the milk," Mendoza said.

With formula so hard to come by these past few weeks, it's the topic of conversation dominating her friend group.

"The milk, always the milk. Where did you find the milk? Where did you buy it?" Mendoza said.

Samantha Suffich, the CEO of the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition, discussed what they are doing to help alleviate the problem.

CEO Samantha Suffich shares what the Martin County Healthy Start Coalition has done to help moms in need secure baby formula amid the shortage.

"Our clients are typically experiencing economic hardship," Suffich said.

By chance, she said they were fortunate to have planned ahead.

"One of my staff just ordered, back in February, like a whole bunch of formula," Suffich said.

They have a client base of about 125 moms. That number doubles when it comes to diaper distribution and other things like clothing.

Suffich said their current formula supply is dwindling, but she's still confident they have enough to get through this crisis.

"I'm feeling it from the community. People are calling us less frequently," Suffich said. "But I do know and I feel for those clients who are struggling to find their formula."

Suffich said moms with questions about formula use should contact their pediatricians first.

