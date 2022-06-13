ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbandale robbery suspect returns to scene of crime, police say

By Dan Hendrickson
 2 days ago

URBANDALE, IOWA — A man accused of robbing an Urbandale gas station on Monday morning was arrested after returning to the store while police were still in the area.

Officers were first called to the Git N Go at 8600 Meredith Drive at 6:10 a.m. A cashier told police that a man threatened the cashier and demanded money, then took off from the store. After making a police report, the cashier called officers back to the area when the suspect reportedly returned to the store.

Luis Cruz, 25, was arrested at the scene and charged with Robbery.

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines police didn't report crime data to the FBI in 2021

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios VisualsThe Des Moines Police Department failed to report its 2021 crime data to the FBI, according to information provided to Axios from a partnership with The Marshall Project.The DMPD is a part of the 40% of law enforcement agencies nationwide, including departments in New York City and Los Angeles, that did not submit any data in 2021.Of note: It's voluntary for police departments to report the information.Why it matters: Des Moines police are part of a trend that will result in a data gap that makes it harder to analyze crime trends...
nwestiowa.com

Man arrested for false imprison of woman

PAULLINA—A Des Moines man was arrested about noon Thursday, June 9, near Paullina on charges of false imprisonment, first-offense domestic abuse assault and violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Robert Daniel Godfrey stemmed from incidents at his wife’s rural Paullina residence when a no contact order...
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report June 15

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Seth Watts, 32, of 409 10th St., Dallas Center, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of OWI. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and...
