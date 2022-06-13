Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza Juneteenth Sunrise service event coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On June 19, Sycamore Hill Missionary Church will host a community worship event starting at 6:30 a.m. at Town Common.

The event will be spoken word, signing and reflection of the original location.

Seating will be limited as well. After the event, there will be an event celebrating fatherhood at 11 a.m. at 1001 Hooker Road.

