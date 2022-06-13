ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza Juneteenth Sunrise service event coming to Greenville

By Ryan Harper
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On June 19, Sycamore Hill Missionary Church will host a community worship event starting at 6:30 a.m. at Town Common.

The event will be spoken word, signing and reflection of the original location.

Seating will be limited as well. After the event, there will be an event celebrating fatherhood at 11 a.m. at 1001 Hooker Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

