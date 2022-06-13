ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio reports first probable monkeypox case

By The Blade
 2 days ago

Ohio has reported its first probable case of monkeypox, the Ohio Department of Health reported Monday.

The person was identified only as an adult male. No age or area of residence was provided. The person is isolating. Further testing was planned.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, provided the update in a video briefing.

Monkeypox is a rare disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says it is urging health care providers in the United States to be alert for patients who have rash illnesses consistent with monkeypox.

In all, 48 cases had been reported in the United States as of Friday. Worldwide as of that day, 1,472 cases were reported in 33 countries, the data from the CDC showed.

Monkeypox spreads between people primarily through direct contact with infectious sores, scabs, or body fluids, the CDC said. It also can be spread by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, the CDC said and during intimate contact. This includes during sex, as well as activities like kissing, cuddling, or touching parts of the body with monkeypox sores, the CDC reported.

