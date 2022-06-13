Columbus zoo to celebrate baby elephant’s birthday with bubbles

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is set to celebrate one of its animals in a big way.

Frankie the elephant is set to turn 1-year-old this week and the zoo plans on holding a special birthday bubble party for him. Frankie will be joined by his mother Phoebe and “aunties” Rudy and Sunny for a party at Frankie’s indoor pool with a bubble machine.

Frankie was born to Phoebe and father Hank on June 16, 2021. The zoo said Frankie was unique because he was conceived via artificial insemination, which the zoo said is uncommon for the species, with less than 10 successful births resulting from the process.

Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Asian Elephant (Frankie) – Grahm S. Jones, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Elephant (Frankie) – Amanda Carberry, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

“From the moment Frankie was born, he has captivated the hearts of all of us at the Zoo, our guests, and our fans on social media,” the zoo wrote in a release announcing the celebration. “It has been sheer joy to watch him grow, and we are looking forward to celebrating his first birthday on June 16, 2022.”

The party is scheduled to be held at the indoor elephant habitat in the zoo’s Asia Quest region beginning at 11 a.m., followed by some outdoor time for the birthday boy and his family.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.