Beginning Thursday, the offices in the St. Francois County Courthouse Annex in downtown Farmington are closing at 2 p.m. on days forecasted above 92 degrees. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher released an email to officeholders Thursday, explaining that the air conditioning units are working, but the control of the air flow is not working properly and the temperature control is failing. Many of the offices are getting little to no air conditioning while other offices, such as the commissioner’s office, are getting too much cooling.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO