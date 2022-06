CRISP COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two Columbus men have been arrested for credit card and ID fraud after trying to make fraudulent purchases at an appliance store in Cordele. 22-year-old Maurion Jones and 28-year-old Montreo Jones have been locally charged with Financial Identity Fraud and Financial Transaction Card Fraud and also have pending charges in Tennessee after the men had used a fake ID to rent a moving truck in Chattanooga.

CRISP COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO