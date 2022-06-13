ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo officials warn residents not to open fire hydrants

By FOX 17
Fox17
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo cautions against the unauthorized opening of fire hydrants for private use. We’re told opening and closing fire hydrants can be dangerous and result in...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.3 WKFR

What do the Letters on Top of Kalamazoo Street Signs Mean?

Ever wonder what the letters and symbols mean on top of street signs in Downtown Kalamazoo? Wonder no more. While having breakfast at the Blue Dolphin in Downtown Kalamazoo last weekend I noticed the letter 'K' above the Burdick Street sign and the letter 'S' over the Cedar Street sign. I'm not sure how I've never noticed that before. I asked our waitress, she also had no idea. Driving around I found a street sign with the letter 'B' on top. We can safely rule out North, South, East, and West. So, what's going on here? It turns out, the letters represent which district of Kalamazoo you're in. Downtown Kalamazoo is divided into these six districts:
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
City
Charlotte, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

Battle Creek fire engulfs garage, damages 4 homes

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A massive Battle Creek fire dealt nearly $72,000 in combined property damage to a garage and four houses early Thursday morning. The Battle Creek Fire Department says the fire broke out near Riverside Drive and Eastfield Drive at around 2:30 a.m. We’re told the whole...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Van Buren County residents brave heat to clean up storm damage

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County residents endured Tuesday's extreme heat to clean up after Monday's storm caused significant damage in the Hartford area. The storm ripped off large sections of the roof from the Van Buren County Historical Museum, on Red Arrow Highway between Hartford and Lawrence. The museum is closed to the public until further notice.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrants#Water Park#Urban Construction#Upjohn Park#Center Church#Norway Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Fox17

Morning Buzz: June 16

1. Meijer is continuing to do their part to help the environment! You can now bring your unused plastic flowerpots and trays to the Meijer Garden Center to have them recycled. They've been doing this since 2014 and have since contributed to the recycling of 1,825 tons of plastic through East Jordan Plastics, Inc., a South Haven, Michigan-based plastic processing company.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

1 killed in overnight house fire in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was killed and another injured overnight Tuesday in a house fire in Grand Rapids. Crews responded to a home in the 1200 block of Bridge Street NW, which is near Lincoln Park, around 1:15 a.m. The two-story home was found with fire showing from the second floor.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Ride the Rapid for free on Clean Air Action Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public transit with The Rapid is free within the city of Grand Rapids this Wednesday. The Rapid says the discount is in response to Clean Air Action Day, funded by their partnership with the Grand Valley Metropolitan Council. The community is encouraged to seek other...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WNDU

Monday storms snap trees, power lines in Marcellus

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Parts of Cass County bore the brunt of Monday night storms that snapped trees and power lines in the Marcellus area. “Some screens are poked out. Looks like the antenna’s blown off,” described Sam Cropsey, resident of Marcellus Township. Cropsey took Tuesday off...
MARCELLUS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy