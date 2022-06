HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been accused of burglarizing a church in Hampton. Police say Anthony Blaney, 40, is facing two counts of burglary charges after Lacrosse Presbyterian Church in the 1500 block of North Mallory Street was broken into on Sunday. Dispatch confirmed that the call for the incident came around 8:30 […]

HAMPTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO