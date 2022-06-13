ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

PHOTOS: Severe storm topples trees, knocks out power to thousands

 2 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — A severe storm system caused significant damage across parts of Dane County and knocked out power to thousands.

News 3 Now has compiled a photo gallery of the damage the storms left behind.

Tornadoes Cause Damage, Knock Out Power To 10s Of Thousands

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado touchdowns near Tomah and Mauston, with power knocked out to more than 70-thousand customers Wednesday evening. W-I-S-C/T-V reports damage was done to the Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston with trees and powerlines known down near the hospital. In the middle of the severe storm, a crash on Interstate 90-94 closed eastbound traffic at about 4:30 p-m. State Highway 21 was also closed to traffic in both directions by a crash. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reports that multiple semis tipped onto their sides on I-90, and it was closed for about 3 hours. Authorities have provided no injury reports yet. A tornado watch for seven counties in eastern Wisconsin will be in effect until 10:00 p-m tonight (Thursday).
Storms cause hundreds of additional outages throughout Madison

MADISON, Wis. — A second storm system caused hundreds of additional power outages — and headaches — for Madison-area residents Wednesday evening as utility crews continued working on restoring power for hundreds who’ve been in the dark since Monday. As of midnight Thursday morning, Madison Gas and Electric’s outage map reported 581 customers without power across the city. Outages were...
Multiple roads closed across southern Wisconsin due to crashes after tornado moves through

OAKDALE, Wis. — I-90/94 eastbound is closed near I-90 due to a crash. A confirmed tornado moved through the area shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. ‼️Tornado headed towards Oakdale‼️ TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) June 15, 2022 Footage from the area shows significant backups. 511 traffic maps show that traffic is completely stopped between the ramp from...
High winds downed power lines serving thousands in Monday's storm

We Energies is working to restore power to as many as 19,000 customers Tuesday following storms that rolled through Madison and Milwaukee Monday afternoon. A spokesperson for We Energies said the worst damage was concentrated in southern Milwaukee County and northern Racine County, where straight-line winds took down trees and power lines.
Thousands of Alliant Energy customers without power in Wisconsin following storms

OAKDALE, Wis. — Nearly 17,000 Alliant Energy customers are without power after a powerful line of severe thunderstorms moved through Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon. As of 11:50 p.m., Alliant Energy’s outage map showed more than 900 customers in Columbia County are without power. Nearly 1,300 are without electricity in Marquette County, and another nearly 450 are in the dark in Dodge...
Massive Storm Leave Over 17,000 Madison Residents Without Power

Yesterday’s severe weather left over 17,000 people in the city of Madison without power, and saw over 300 trees blown down, many blocking roads and sidewalks. One of the largest instances of damage yesterday happened on the city’s east side, when an apartment building near the Dane County Airport had part of its roof blown off during the storm. City officials say that the roof had been redone a few years prior, and had been inspected by the city at the time.
Mauston mayor declares disaster after Wednesday storms, reported tornado

MAUSTON, Wis. — In a declaration Wednesday night, Mauston mayor Dennis Nielsen said the city had exhausted all of its available resources in the cleanup effort following a reported tornado and severe storms. The declaration could be one step toward unlocking state funding through the Wisconsin Emergency Management to help with disaster relief, but the WEM noted Thursday morning that...
How to prepare for severe weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With severe weather looking likely tonight, it’s important to know what to do before, during and after the storms to keep you as safe as possible. Before the storm is the time to make any preparations you need. That could be mean moving your yard furniture or putting your car into the garage. Make sure your phone is fully charged in case your lose power. This is also the time to stash flashlights, extra batteries, and phone chargers your storm shelter. It’s also a good idea to have something to protect your head like a sports helmet or pillow, and a pair of shoes in case damage occurs during the storm.
Multiple tornado touchdowns reported in parts of Wisconsin; numerous areas see damage

TOMAH, Wis. — Multiple tornado touchdowns were reported in parts of Wisconsin Wednesday afternoon as a strong line of thunderstorms moved across the state. Tornado touchdowns were reported near Tomah and Mauston, according to the National Weather Service in La Crosse. The agency sent a preliminary team to the Tomah area Wednesday night to survey the damage; more crews will...
Madisonians hit beaches, pools, splash pads as heat continues

MADISON, Wis. — As temperatures soared into the 90s for the second consecutive day Wednesday, Madison residents hit the pools and the lakes to try to beat the heat. From James Madison Park where swimmers jumped into the cool waters of Lake Mendota to the Elver Park Splash Pad on the city’s west side, Madisonians soaked up some sun ahead of expected severe weather later in the day.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dane, Iowa, Sauk by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Wisconsin. Target Area: Columbia; Dane; Iowa; Sauk The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Iowa County in south central Wisconsin Western Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dane County in south central Wisconsin Southeastern Sauk County in south central Wisconsin * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest of Mazomanie, or 10 miles west of Sauk City, moving northeast at 75 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Lake Wisconsin, Deforest, Lodi, Poynette, Pardeeville, Mazomanie, Spring Green, Rio, Dane, Arena, Arlington, Plain, Wyocena, Bluffview, Merrimac, Harmony Grove, Morrisonville and Okee. This includes the following Locations Gibraltar Rock Natural Area County Park and Alliant Energy Portage Power Plant. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Thousands without power across southern Wisconsin following severe storms; restoration efforts likely to last into Tuesday night

MADISON, Wis. — Crews are working to restore power to tens of thousands of customers after severe storms blew through southern Wisconsin Monday afternoon, efforts that will continue into Tuesday night. As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, more than 5,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers are without power, according to the provider’s website. Outages are widespread across the greater Madison area....
Storm blows empty semi-truck over on highway on Madison’s east side; delays reported

MADISON, Wis. — An empty semi-truck blew over near the Badger Interchange on Madison’s east side Wednesday afternoon as a severe thunderstorm rolled through the area Wednesday afternoon, snarling traffic ahead of rush hour, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. The truck blew over around 3:40 p.m. at the interchange where Interstates 39, 90 and 94, as well as State Highway...
Madison residents brave heat wave on heels of widespread storm damage

With a major heat wave moving through the state, and after Monday’s severe thunderstorm left many without power or with damage to their homes, Dane County has opened two cooling centers at the Alliant Energy Center and at Madison College on 1701 Wright St. The National Weather Service Milwaukee...
MG&E: 230 Madison-area outages leave thousands without electricity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Gas & Electric crews are rushing to restore electricity to thousands of the city’s residents and businesses after Monday’s storms toppled trees and power lines, leaving large swaths stretching from Middleton to the Isthmus in the dark. In an update, the utility reported...
MG&E working to address 190 incidents; over 1,200 customers still without power

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Gas and Electric crews are still working to restore power to over 1,200 customers, energy provider officials said Wednesday. The provider said it was addressing about 190 incidents, and still could not give an estimate about when power would be restored. According to MG&E’s website, 1,256 customers are being impacted by power outages. LIST: Cooling centers...
