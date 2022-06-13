PHOTOS: Severe storm topples trees, knocks out power to thousands
MADISON, Wis. — A severe storm system caused significant damage across parts of Dane County and knocked out power to thousands.
News 3 Now has compiled a photo gallery of the damage the storms left behind.
