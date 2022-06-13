PHOTOS: Severe storm topples trees, knocks out power to thousands

MADISON, Wis. — A severe storm system caused significant damage across parts of Dane County and knocked out power to thousands.

News 3 Now has compiled a photo gallery of the damage the storms left behind.

RELATED COVERAGE:

WATCH BELOW: Time lapse of storms over Lake Mendota

Download the First Warn Weather app to stay up-to-date on current weather conditions and the latest forecast.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.