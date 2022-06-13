ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills landmarks featured in Iowa musician’s video

By By Amber Gerber
Lake Mills Leader
Lake Mills Leader
 3 days ago

The Commons Park bandstand and the bridge at Bartel’s Beach are two of the iconic Lake Mills markers. They are easily recognizable to both locals and visitors alike. But they also look like locations that could appear in any small- to medium-sized community in parts of the United States.

The two local landmarks are now featured in the recently released music video for Alexis by Carter Guse, who lives in Cedar Falls, Iowa. While Guse has never been to Lake Mills, his videographer is familiar with the city.

Jeremiah Junkers, who resides in Lake Mills, decided to feature the community in the video he shot for Guse.

It was a connection with Guse’s father that brought the Lake Mills man to work with the Cedar Falls musician.

“Carter is the son of my best friend that I’ve known since I was six years old,” Junkers said.

During a visit to Iowa, Junkers realized he would get a chance to see his friend’s son perform. As a former photojournalist, the Lake Mills resident always has a camera on hand so while at Guse’s performance Junkers decided to take some pictures and video.

“Off-handedly I said … ‘Hey, when you get famous I’m already putting in my application to be your personal photographer and videographer.’ And we all kind of chuckled. Then it just so happens Carter had the chance to go in and record Alexis in a studio.”

Junkers was asked if he wanted to document the Guse’s recording process, which then spun into the creation of a music video for the song.

“I think of myself as a storyteller and this song hit me as telling a great story and so that’s why I connected the two things (music and video) together,” Junkers said.

According to Junkers, the story behind Alexis is to have it be relevant to every romantic relationship.

“I think it’s safe to say when looking at the video it looks like an every town type of situation,” Junkers said. “You could picture yourself having this relationship or having these things happen to you in a venue like Lake Mills. Plus, the background of the sunsets and the bandstand are second to none in my opinion.”

“For people who are from Lake Mills, it’s very easy to pick out the places you need to see or need to spend some time to kind of relax,” Junkers said. “I know the bandstand has been the first visit for people who have gotten together in Lake Mills be it while listening to a band perform or being downtown for one of the events that happen down there.”

Junkers said structure has always been a special place to his family — his wife’s grandmother met her husband there decades ago.

“As the grandkids visit the park, it’s a story they get told,” he said. “I really wanted to get (the bandstand) in the video knowing its background … A lot of people who live in Lake Mills or lived here have a personal connection with it.”

Location is not the only Lake Mills element in the music video. Junkers recruited two local high school students, Gibson Hale and Ryleigh Kulow, to appear in the video.

Guse was pleased with how the Lake Mills shots turned out.

“When I saw it, I told Jeremiah, ‘This is perfect; this is fantastic,’” he said.

This was Guse’s first official music video and the first time he was able to utilize all of the technology available in a music studio. While in the studio, the musician had to record Alexis nine separate times for each instrument he used — acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, drums, conga, shaker, tambourine, grand piano, and violin synthesizer. He also had to lay down two vocal tracks.

Junkers spent two hours filming Guse in the studio and about 20 minutes to film the Lake Mills content.

“For the stuff in Lake Mills I had to be quick because Mother Nature gives you about 15 to 20 minutes of amazing sunset,” Junkers said. “We were over by Bartel’s Beach and then we hoofed it over to the bridge and back to the beach and then to the bandstand.”

The studio filming involved a total of three cameras at different angles running for each instrument Guse played. It also meant Junkers had 27 different views of the song to use for the video.

During the editing process, Junkers was tasked with lining up the audio with the images. He said on a few occasions Guse would call him out for not using the correct image with the music, ensuring the video showing fingerings on the guitar matched up with the notes being played.

Guse was grateful Junkers took the time to align the elements “because I know how tedious it can be to line up one track and you did multiple tracks.”

“I was blown away, I thought, ‘Man, I would not have been able to make this myself.’ I was very thankful for Jeremiah to have come and done all the work,” Guse said. “It’s something that I’m proud of… we couldn’t have made it any better.”

Comments / 1

Related
K92.3

The Highest Rated Ice Cream Shops in Cedar Falls

It's about that time of the year when the temperatures start to heat up and boy have they been heating up this week in Iowa. If you've spent 10 seconds outside the past few days you'll know summer has arrived, even if technically it's not until June 21. Before we...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
1440 WROK

This Little Building Serves Up Some of the Best Pizza in Wisconsin

When you're on a family vacation and you need to find a place to eat that everyone will agree on and enjoy, pizza is always a great way to go. Call it personal preference or experience, but I think some of the best food is found at "hole-in-the-wall-bars". My family's go-to pizza place in Wisconsin has always been the Lodge at the lake our family cabin is on, but after seeing this article from Only in Wisconsin, I now know where I want to go the next time we are in Madison.
shepherdexpress.com

ROCKONSIN Student Garage Band Competition Returns to Summerfest

Youth garage bands from across the state, hailing from Ashland to Lake Mills, will compete for a chance to play Summerfest’s Briggs & Stratton Big Backyard Stage. ROCKONSIN, the nation's only statewide garage band competition awards gear and studio recording time, as well as the chance to play on a big stage.
LAKE MILLS, WI
KEYC

Storms cause damage, Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa

Near Harmony, Minn. (KTTC) – Storms in Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday caused damage throughout the area. A farm near Harmony saw significant damage to two sheds. Trees were also downed near the farmhouse. No one was hurt. A woman who was in the house said the storm happened around...
HARMONY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Iowa#Landmarks#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info
Radio Iowa

Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall to make one stop in Iowa

A Vietnam veterans exhibit known as “The Wall That Heals” will make one stop in Iowa this summer — in Tama. The three-quarter size replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington D-C will arrive by truck and be set up as a free exhibit that’ll be open around-the clock, according to wall spokesman Randy Zimmerman.
TAMA, IA
blooloop.com

Iowa’s new Lost Island theme park gets opening date

Lost Island Waterpark’s new Lost Island theme park in Waterloo, Iowa is opening to visitors on 18 June. The park was originally due to open on 10 June. “Creating a brand new theme park from ground up has been a huge undertaking,” said Lori Thureson, a spokesperson for Lost Island (via Des Moines Register).
WATERLOO, IA
nbc15.com

Madison man’s “dream home” destroyed in storm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The storms Monday left damage across the Madison area, but for one man on the east side of Madison, the cost was his dream home and a harrowing experience. Gregg McDonald grew up on the Madison’s east side, in a neighborhood near Atwood Avenue. He delivered...
MADISON, WI
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa Independence Day fireworks displays

It’s that time of year again! Cities across Iowa will be hosting Independence Day fireworks displays! Here’s a list of displays you can go see in Eastern Iowa this year:. Fireworks over Amana Lily Lake on July 4 at dusk. BETTENDORF:. 4th of July Parade in downtown Bettendorf,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Exclusive Mt. Dew Flavor Available In The Corridor

Earlier this spring I documented my search for a new flavor of Mountain Dew called Purple Thunder. However, I discovered that it was a flavor available exclusively to a brand of convenience stores not found in Eastern Iowa. Imagine my excitement when just yesterday I found out that a well-known store with many locations here in the corridor will also be getting their own flavor of Mountain Dew!
MARION, IA
Channel 3000

18 Madison-area rescues, fosters and shelters

If you’re looking to foster or adopt — or are interested in volunteering — consider one of these area organizations. 🐶 Albert’s Dog Lounge Rescue (Whitewater) albertsdoglounge.org. 🐱 Angel’s Wish (Verona) angelswish.org. 🐱 Brown Paws Rescue (Verona) brownpawsrescue.com. 🐹 Critter Corral Guinea...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

Damage to a mound disturbs UW-Madison’s Indigenous community

In the wake of the July 2021 incident, university officials are pledging to improve protection measures for the ancient monuments. In July 2021, a UW-Madison soil science student accidentally damaged one of the mounds on campus—one of the ancient earthwork monuments Indigenous peoples created in the area between about 1,300 and 900 years ago. UW administrators have still not announced the incident to the public nearly a year later, but have signed an agreement with the Wisconsin Historical Society that outlines a plan to improve protection of a group of mounds on Observatory Hill, both through physical changes and staff training centered on awareness of the mounds.
MADISON, WI
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories

The treated drinking water of a northeast Iowa city had nearly 3,000 times the safe amount of a toxic, man-made chemical that persists indefinitely in the environment when it was tested in February, according to new federal advisories announced Wednesday. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been sampling water in dozens of cities in […] The post All ‘forever chemicals’ detected in Iowa drinking water exceed new safety advisories appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
wuwm.com

New report finds Wisconsin veterans home in Union Grove as one of the most troubled in the country

A state-run veterans home in Union Grove is Wisconsin’s most troubled veterans assisted living facility. According to a recent Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation, the Union Grove facility has received over 50 citations and racked up over $200,000 in fines. As a result, veterans living under their care are frustrated, and their families are scared about what may happen to their loved ones.
wearegreenbay.com

Wind tips semi, trailer over on Wisconsin interstate

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – State Patrol is reminding drivers to watch out during severe weather in Wisconsin after a semi wound up sideways while driving on a highway. In a WI State Patrol Facebook post, it reported the semi blew over on I-39/90/94 in Dane County during a storm Monday afternoon.
DANE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Sun Prairie police telling people to avoid area near Costco

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie police are telling people to stay away from the area of Providence Street and Triumph Drive due to a police presence. The area is near the Sun Prairie Costco off of Triumph Drive. Police did not provide any more information on the nature...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills Leader

Lake Mills, WI
11
Followers
101
Post
424
Views
ABOUT

Lake Mills Leader has been serving the Lake Mills community and surrounding communities since 1878. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.lakemillsleader.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/lake_mills_leader/

Comments / 0

Community Policy