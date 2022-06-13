Lake Mills landmarks featured in Iowa musician’s video

The Commons Park bandstand and the bridge at Bartel’s Beach are two of the iconic Lake Mills markers. They are easily recognizable to both locals and visitors alike. But they also look like locations that could appear in any small- to medium-sized community in parts of the United States.

The two local landmarks are now featured in the recently released music video for Alexis by Carter Guse, who lives in Cedar Falls, Iowa. While Guse has never been to Lake Mills, his videographer is familiar with the city.

Jeremiah Junkers, who resides in Lake Mills, decided to feature the community in the video he shot for Guse.

It was a connection with Guse’s father that brought the Lake Mills man to work with the Cedar Falls musician.

“Carter is the son of my best friend that I’ve known since I was six years old,” Junkers said.

During a visit to Iowa, Junkers realized he would get a chance to see his friend’s son perform. As a former photojournalist, the Lake Mills resident always has a camera on hand so while at Guse’s performance Junkers decided to take some pictures and video.

“Off-handedly I said … ‘Hey, when you get famous I’m already putting in my application to be your personal photographer and videographer.’ And we all kind of chuckled. Then it just so happens Carter had the chance to go in and record Alexis in a studio.”

Junkers was asked if he wanted to document the Guse’s recording process, which then spun into the creation of a music video for the song.

“I think of myself as a storyteller and this song hit me as telling a great story and so that’s why I connected the two things (music and video) together,” Junkers said.

According to Junkers, the story behind Alexis is to have it be relevant to every romantic relationship.

“I think it’s safe to say when looking at the video it looks like an every town type of situation,” Junkers said. “You could picture yourself having this relationship or having these things happen to you in a venue like Lake Mills. Plus, the background of the sunsets and the bandstand are second to none in my opinion.”

“For people who are from Lake Mills, it’s very easy to pick out the places you need to see or need to spend some time to kind of relax,” Junkers said. “I know the bandstand has been the first visit for people who have gotten together in Lake Mills be it while listening to a band perform or being downtown for one of the events that happen down there.”

Junkers said structure has always been a special place to his family — his wife’s grandmother met her husband there decades ago.

“As the grandkids visit the park, it’s a story they get told,” he said. “I really wanted to get (the bandstand) in the video knowing its background … A lot of people who live in Lake Mills or lived here have a personal connection with it.”

Location is not the only Lake Mills element in the music video. Junkers recruited two local high school students, Gibson Hale and Ryleigh Kulow, to appear in the video.

Guse was pleased with how the Lake Mills shots turned out.

“When I saw it, I told Jeremiah, ‘This is perfect; this is fantastic,’” he said.

This was Guse’s first official music video and the first time he was able to utilize all of the technology available in a music studio. While in the studio, the musician had to record Alexis nine separate times for each instrument he used — acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, drums, conga, shaker, tambourine, grand piano, and violin synthesizer. He also had to lay down two vocal tracks.

Junkers spent two hours filming Guse in the studio and about 20 minutes to film the Lake Mills content.

“For the stuff in Lake Mills I had to be quick because Mother Nature gives you about 15 to 20 minutes of amazing sunset,” Junkers said. “We were over by Bartel’s Beach and then we hoofed it over to the bridge and back to the beach and then to the bandstand.”

The studio filming involved a total of three cameras at different angles running for each instrument Guse played. It also meant Junkers had 27 different views of the song to use for the video.

During the editing process, Junkers was tasked with lining up the audio with the images. He said on a few occasions Guse would call him out for not using the correct image with the music, ensuring the video showing fingerings on the guitar matched up with the notes being played.

Guse was grateful Junkers took the time to align the elements “because I know how tedious it can be to line up one track and you did multiple tracks.”

“I was blown away, I thought, ‘Man, I would not have been able to make this myself.’ I was very thankful for Jeremiah to have come and done all the work,” Guse said. “It’s something that I’m proud of… we couldn’t have made it any better.”