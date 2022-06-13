Accelerating TN Tour drops by local schools to gauge summer learning

The state’s education commissioner and others from the Tennessee Department of Education got a look at summer learning programs in Memphis-area schools Monday, June 13, as part of the department’s Accelerating TN 2022 Tour .

Penny Schwinn and the rest of the group were in Shelby County to see how well summer programs are helping students stem learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee General Assembly approved legislation during a 2021 special session that requires school districts to offer additional academic support resources including tutoring, learning loss bridge camps and summer learning camps.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn plays with Georgian Hills Elementary students on Monday, June 13, during the Accelerating TN Tour. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Districts included in the tour were Achievement School District, Arlington Community Schools, Lakeland School System, Collierville Schools and Bartlett City Schools.

Georgian Hills Elementary in Frayser was the first stop for the tour and was guided by Lisa Settle, the superintendent of the Achievement School District.

“We’re super excited about the growth we’ve seen with the children at this school, and we’re especially excited we can keep the learning going through the summer,” Settle said. “We’re a priority exit school, which means the school will earn their exit from the bottom 5% of Tennessee schools. So growth and achievement are particularly important here.”

Settle said one of the most important aspects of student achievement in the Achievement School District has to do with maintaining a positive atmosphere and mindset so students will maintain a vigor for learning.

“We want children to stay engaged while they’re learning all year long but especially in the summer,” Settle said. “One of the important things we told our teachers is that this is a summer learning camp, not summer school, so it keeps that element of fun connected with the learning.”

The summer program at Georgian Hills has 60 students enrolled. The curriculum focuses on English and language arts, mathematics, an indoor activity time for exercise and creative activities such as arts and crafts.

In the afternoon, students attend STEM class to work on projects involving science and technology.

“We can always tell a difference in these kids when they come back in the fall,” Settle said. “It doesn’t take them as long to get back in the swing of getting up and going to school, and more than anything there is not that ‘slow loss’ that we tend to see in other children when they’re out for the summer.”

Jennifer Jordan, the state’s assistant commissioner of Special Education and Intervention Programs, said inclusion in summer programming breeds positivity and achievement for all students no matter what their learning level.

“I’m happy to see the special education students were included in the summer programming,” Jordan said. “There’s been a lot of efforts across the state to make sure the summer programming is still engaging with quality materials but in a fun, summer camp kind of way.”

As she observed a group of students with special needs participating in an English lesson, Jordan noted that appropriate academic challenges combined with student encouragement is a great formula to ensure students stay consistent in school.

“A fun school atmosphere helps kids with attendance, motivation and self-esteem,” Jordan said. “But it’s great they’re keeping that high rigor for focusing on grade level standards and content as well. It gives kids an opportunity to really extend that learning in the school year.”

Schwinn said the state as a whole has seen incredible differences in students who attend summer programs.

“During the school year, it’s a little bit different with lots of hands-on learning,” Schwinn said. “But during the summer camp, students are super engaged, teachers are really excited and mostly you see that joy on everyone’s faces.”

After kicking around a soccer ball in the gym with Georgian Hills students, Schwinn spoke about the return rate for students who have previously participated in summer programs.

“We’re seeing a lot of return, especially in the youngest grades,” Schwinn said. “Parents are really liking the opportunity to have their kids get just a little more time, plus it’s fun.”

Schwinn noted that the most impactful and consistent result she has seen from students during summer programs, both across the state and in Memphis, isn’t solely academic.

“Frankly, what we’re hearing more from students — which is really hard to measure — is this increase in confidence,” Schwinn said. “They’re the smartest kid in the class or they’re the first to raise their hand in summer school since they’re in small groups."

Schwinn noted that increased confidence not only helps children’s self-esteem and hunger for learning but is likely the starting point regarding all aspects of student achievement.

“We heard from kids who came last year that that feeling of confidence and achievement carried over into the next school year, and they’re not lost in those bigger class sizes,” Schwinn said. “I think that’s really important, and I don’t want us to miss that nugget of what can come from this.”