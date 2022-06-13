ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

6-14-22 charges referred to district attorney against dodge county animal resuce operation

Misdemeanor animal cruelty charges have been referred to the Dodge County District Attorney against an animal rescue business in Dodge County. The...

radioplusinfo.com

6-16-22 hilbert man arrested after punching fdl police officer

A Hilbert man is in custody following a short foot chase and after he punched a Fond du Lac police officer. Shortly before 4am Thursday a police officer observed a pick-up truck that was being driven on the roadway without any license plates. Moments later the officer noticed the same driver pushing this pick-up truck by hand northbound on Doty Street just north of W. Johnson Street. When approached by the officer, the suspect fled on foot, and was later located in the parking lot of Kwik Trip on North Main Street. While he was being taken into custody he punched an officer in the neck. Police found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the pick-up. The 29-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges including drug possession, battery to a police officer and Operating while Revoked 18th offense.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-15-22 fdl county beautification awards

Do you look forward to watching your neighbor’s yard grow and blossom each year? Have you ever driven past a yard and the landscaping made you do a double take? If so, you can nominate them for a Fond du Lac County Beautification Award. Nominations will be accepted until Monday, July 18. Nominations can be made by emailing, mailing or calling the county clerk’s office. Email county.clerk@fdlco.wi.gov Call the County Clerk’s Office, (920) 929-3000 Mail a written nomination to Beautification Awards,” County Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1557, Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1567. Members of the Fond du Lac County Natural Beauty Council will tour the nominated sites in early August. Awards will be presented at a fall session of the Fond du Lac County Board of Supervisors.
FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-16-22 nfdl school district receives state grant to launch treffert way charter high school

The North Fond du Lac School District has received a major grant to start a new charter High School. The $650,000 grant from the state Department of Public Instruction will be used to launch the Treffert Way High School in the fall of 2023. The school will incorporate the Treffert Approach to Education for a broad range of students in grades 10-12. “The District is very excited to be able to continue the work of Dr. Darold Treffert and educational ideas all the way through 12th grade. The staff and board of the Treffert Way for the Exceptional Mind are amazing and this grant is a reflection of years of hard work and dedication to truly working together for the success of all,” North Fond du Lac School District superintendent Aaron Sadoff said. The Treffert Approach to Education was initially implemented in a child-care center, preschool, and 4-year-old kindergarten program at the SSM Health Treffert Center. Thanks to a previous Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction grant award, this approach was expanded to the Treffert Way School for the Exceptional Mind in 2019, now serving neurodivergent elementary and middle school students K-9 in the School District of North Fond du Lac.
NORTH FOND DU LAC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

6-15-22 united cooperative plans major expansion in waupun

The Waupun Common Council has approved a developer’s agreement clearing the way for the first phase of a $100 million expansion project in the Waupun industrial park. United Cooperative says the first phase will include a feed production operation scheduled for completion in 2024, followed by grain storage in phase two and soybean processing in phase three. Envision Greater Fond du Lac president Sadie Vander Velde says the project has been in the works for several years. Vander Velde says being close to a railroad line was a key factor. Waupun mayor Rohn Bishop says he’s excited about the project. Bishop says the expansion will make Shaler Drive a huge economic develop hub for the city. The project is being assisted with a Tax Incremental Financing District and American Rescue Plan Act funds.
WAUPUN, WI
Dodge County, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Dodge County, WI
City
Dodge, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
6-13-22 merc national walleye winners

Brad Vetter of Campbellsport and Jon Boedeker of Allenton captured first place in this year’s Merc Marine National Walleye Fishing tournament. The pair reeled in slightly over 29 pounds of walleye. The first place prize worth over $50,000 includes a Lund 1875 Impact XS, Mercury 150Pro XS, a Mercury 9.9 Pro Series Kicker, and $5,000 cash. Second place and $10,000 cash go to Tyler Semenas of Rosendale and Matt Snell of Oshkosh with 28 pounds, 11 ounces of fish.
ALLENTON, WI

