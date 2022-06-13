6-14-22 charges referred to district attorney against dodge county animal resuce operation

The North Fond du Lac School District has received a major grant to start a new charter High School. The $650,000 grant from the state Department of Public Instruction will be used to launch the Treffert Way High School in the fall of 2023. The school will incorporate the Treffert Approach to Education for a broad range of students in grades 10-12. “The District is very excited to be able to continue the work of Dr. Darold Treffert and educational ideas all the way through 12th grade. The staff and board of the Treffert Way for the Exceptional Mind are amazing and this grant is a reflection of years of hard work and dedication to truly working together for the success of all,” North Fond du Lac School District superintendent Aaron Sadoff said. The Treffert Approach to Education was initially implemented in a child-care center, preschool, and 4-year-old kindergarten program at the SSM Health Treffert Center. Thanks to a previous Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction grant award, this approach was expanded to the Treffert Way School for the Exceptional Mind in 2019, now serving neurodivergent elementary and middle school students K-9 in the School District of North Fond du Lac.

