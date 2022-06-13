6-14-22 charges referred to district attorney against dodge county animal resuce operation

Do you look forward to watching your neighbor’s yard grow and blossom each year? Have you ever driven past a yard and the landscaping made you do a double take? If so, you can nominate them for a Fond du Lac County Beautification Award. Nominations will be accepted until Monday, July 18. Nominations can be made by emailing, mailing or calling the county clerk’s office. Email county.clerk@fdlco.wi.gov Call the County Clerk’s Office, (920) 929-3000 Mail a written nomination to Beautification Awards,” County Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1557, Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1567. Members of the Fond du Lac County Natural Beauty Council will tour the nominated sites in early August. Awards will be presented at a fall session of the Fond du Lac County Board of Supervisors.
