The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. If someone asked me for a quick introduction to what makes black midi special, I'd recommend their three-song EP Cavalcovers. The band's curious spirit is perfectly represented in their covers of King Crimson ("21st Century Schizoid Man,") Taylor Swift ("Love Song,") and Captain Beefheart ("Moonlight on Vermont") even if the steel wire-tense experimental post-punk they're known for is loosened up slightly to showcase the strength of the original compositions. It's also what makes their albums Schlagenheim and Cavalcade as good as they are, this sense of self-control over the riots they unleash that's almost surprising as the chaos itself.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO