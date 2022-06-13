ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Tickets on sale for Sistine Chapel exhibit at Circuit of the Americas in Austin

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou soon won't need a passport to see artist Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel. Starting next month, you can get a different kind of look at the famous piece right here in Austin. "Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition,"...

Austin 360

Empress of soul Tameca Jones returns to Austin, plus Juneteenth music and more

The Empress of Austin soul returns to Austin for one night only. In tearful testimony at an Austin Music Commission meeting last year, the explosive soul singer said Austin’s lack of support for Black musicians was part of what drove her decision to decamp to L.A. last year. This is a fine opportunity to show her the love she deserves. The stellar bill also includes bombastic rapper Mama Duke and soulful singer Ivy Roots. $25 and up. 9 p.m. antonesnightclub.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Michelin-Rated Albi's Sibling Cafe Is Coming to Georgetown

After impressing Navy Yard with its za’atar-dusted pastries for the past two years, Levantine cafe Yellow will add an additional outpost across town this fall. Chef-owner Michael Rafidi, a former Eater D.C. Chef of the Year, announced plans on Wednesday, June 15, to bring his all-day cafe to Georgetown (1524 Wisconsin Avenue NW).
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Bastrop to hold 31st annual Patriotic Festival

BASTROP, Texas - Bastrop will be celebrating Independence Day with fun and family-friendly activities at the 31st annual Patriotic Festival. The celebration kicks off at 8 a.m. July 2 with the Run, White & Blue 5K through the streets of Bastrop, with the festival following at noon in Fisherman's Park.
BASTROP, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Center Point

Swimming holes and burgers a short scenic drive away. Two swimming holes and an island-themed burger joint make Center Point a road-trip-worthy, two-hour scenic drive from Austin. Center Point is tucked in between Kerrville and Comfort, not too far, but a world away. The Guadalupe River runs through it, giving...
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

Round Rock Donuts (Cedar Park)

Since 1926, people from all over the world have been stopping by to give our famous yellow (or are they orange?!) donuts a try. Round Rock Donuts, made from the original owner's recipe, are created with as much care and finesse as they were years ago. The yeast-risen donut originates from a bread-like dough; its distinct yellow color (from fresh eggs) immediately sets it off from any other donut.
CEDAR PARK, TX
Austin 360

Austin360 wins four national awards for arts and entertainment journalism

The American-Statesman's Austin360 team earned several major honors on Tuesday from the Society for Features Journalism, which announced the 2022 winners of its Excellence-In-Features Awards. Austin360 took first prize in the best features digital presence category, which honors online arts and entertainment coverage. The team, led by executive features editor...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Is there treasure buried at Walnut Creek Park?

Along Walnut Creek between North Lamar and I-35, there’s a human-made cave with metal grates covering its opening. It’s called Stark’s mine, dug over 100 years ago in an effort to find buried treasure. A while back, KUT got a question about the treasure after a listener...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

'Cinderella' musical, topical 'Roe' play among shows coming to Austin's Zach Theatre

We get it — you're already cooking up activities you can do that involve air conditioning or that take place during a cooler month. How about some stage shows?. Zach Theatre on Tuesday announced the lineup for its 2022-23 season, and while these shows won't start until the fall, at least you can fantasize about the performances until then.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Austin restaurant review: Canje brings Caribbean flavor and soul to East Austin

Laugh at your tablemate as he attempts to flag a server to bring another fruit-forward cocktail to quell the jerk chicken fire escalating into his sinuses. Swipe like an inspired painter at the inky remnants of fragrant curry with a glistening fold of laminated roti. Order that second bottle of Côtes du Rhône, because why the hell not?
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse sells art and collectibles arm Mondo to Funko

The past two years have seen big shake-ups at Alamo Drafthouse, and here's another: The Austin-based movie theater chain on Monday announced that it has sold its Mondo brand to collectibles company Funko. But according to representatives for Mondo ad Drafthouse, the team behind the collectibles house is sticking together.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Air quality to be impacted as Sahara dust cloud comes to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A massive dust cloud from the Sahara Desert has moved into Central Texas and another is on the way. The good news is that the dust clouds make for some amazing sunsets but the bad news is that they also cause hazy days and most importantly, bad air quality.
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Mariachi Wednesdays At Gabriela's Downtown

Every Wednesday, Gabriela’s downtown location serves up $6 Mexican martinis all day long and they cap off the fun with their favorite local mariachi band, Mariachi Los Toros, playing at night. When: Wednesdays. Hours: 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Location:. 900 E. 7th St. Austin Texas 78702.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Can Dirty Sixth Be Cleaned Up?

"We need to talk about a re-tenanting. That doesn't mean running people off the street. The dance clubs, beer joints, and tattoo parlors are all perfectly legal and legit businesses. But people are surprised at how few daytime businesses there are on the street. ... "I think it's great that...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

3 private pools to rent in Austin starting at $20 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply's website.How it works: It's like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.The pandemic came with a silver lining for Swimply, which saw demand surge and is making a big push in Texas this summer.1. Pool with waterfall and spaHawaii meets Texas at this getaway with tropical landscaping and grotto seating.Location: Westlake.Cost: $80 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $15 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 12. Photo courtesy of Swimply2. Oasis with infinity poolEnjoy sweeping Hill Country views from this pad with a waterfall grotto and plenty of space to hang out.Location: Lake Travis.Cost: $100–$200 per hour for up to five guests (with an additional $20 per hour, per guest after five guests).Number of guests: Up to 20. Photo courtesy of Swimply3. Garden SpringsTake a dip in this private plunge pool, featuring colorful lounge seating and good Wi-Fi for those who want to "work from pool."Location: East Austin.Cost: $20 per hour for up to five guests.Number of guests: Up to five. Photo courtesy of Swimply
AUSTIN, TX
Austin 360

St. John Colony, Texas, celebrates 150 years of Juneteenth jubilees

ST. JOHN COLONY, Texas – The Rev. John H. Winn persuaded 14 families to leave their homes in Bastrop County and purchase land near the county line, out of the reach of continued attacks from the Ku Klux Klan. The farmers and business owners thrived on these rolling prairies...
TEXAS STATE

