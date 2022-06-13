ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Foakes is relishing 'one hell of a final day' as England's wicketkeeper insists hosts can chase down anything under 300 in thrilling end to second Test against New Zealand

By Lawrence Booth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes insisted his side would be happy chasing anything under 300 as the second Test heads for a pulsating finish in Nottingham on Tuesday.

New Zealand will start the final morning on 224 for seven, a lead of 238, and need victory to set up a decider at Headingley next week.

But England hit 279 to win the first Test and Foakes — who helped get them over the line at Lord’s — is confident of a repeat on Tuesday when fans will be let into Trent Bridge free of charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12PzAH_0g9XMrmH00
Ben Foakes thinks England could launch a heroic chase on the final day of the second Test

‘So much has happened so quickly that all three results are in play,’ he said. ‘It should be one hell of a day.

'Realistically, given how fast it’s been scoring, under 300 you’d say would be quite doable, if you bat really well.

‘Some of the guys we have in the dressing room, like Stokesy, it could be anything really.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qlaWz_0g9XMrmH00
Foakes is hoping England can keep New Zealand's total below 300 on the final day of play

‘This game has been almost like the Indian version of cricket, where it’s 500 v 500 and then it all happens at the end. It’s a fantastic game and the last day will be a great prospect.’

New Zealand’s debutant all-rounder Michael Bracewell, who took three wickets with his off-breaks in England’s first innings and on Monday belted 25 off 17 balls, said: ‘The wicket’s deteriorating nicely for us — it seems to be getting a little bit more turn and bounce.

‘I’m excited to get out there and bowl. The England team might come up with a few different plans to play me, so it’s an opportunity to test myself against some of the best players in the world.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtXF1_0g9XMrmH00
Michael Bracewell could cause problems for the England batsmen on a deteriorating pitch

New Zealand, though, will have to take 10 wickets without the services of fast bowler Kyle Jamieson, who will bat at No 11 on Tuesday but is unlikely to bowl after suffering a back injury.

Jamieson has taken 72 wickets in Test cricket at an impressive average of 19.45 and he took four wickets in England’s second innings at Lord’s.

Supporters are being allowed free entry to Trent Bridge and Nottinghamshire will expect a healthy crowd. Tickets are available online or at the gate.

