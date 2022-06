Kelly Jo was unexpectedly taken to begin her new journey on May 8, 2022, to show others how to laugh, care, work hard, love and certainly speak their minds. Kelly Jo was born April 4, 1961, in Bakersfield, Calif., to a very proud mother Betty Kegans of Nevada and father Leonard Hanning of Kelso Valley. She is proceeded in death by her mother and father, and siblings: John, Gerry Ann, Polly Jo, Casey, and Shannon. As well as her stepmom Marie Hanning and stepsister Christy Zabel.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO