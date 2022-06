It is easy to identify things you could have done differently knowing what you know today. If only we had a crystal ball, life could be so much easier. Well, it is not a crystal ball, but we do have those who have gone before us to pull from their experiences to help improve our future. After nearly 30 years of helping people with retirement, I hear a lot of the same things repeated from retirees about what they would have done differently.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO