The estimated price of the Uptown Underpass Project in Normal could go up by 25% because of inflation. The Town of Normal said it wants $6 million more from the federal government to build the long-planned underpass linking the areas north and south of the train tracks with a below-grade path that is not hindered by freight and passenger trains. City Manager Pam Reece said fallout from the pandemic means the chance to get the money is good.

NORMAL, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO