Donald Eugene Whaley, 45, was arrested yesterday afternoon following a high-speed chase down 39th Avenue in Gainesville. Yesterday at about 2:15 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers were alerted that Marion County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a Ford F-250 truck that was stolen in Jacksonville on June 8. An FHP Trooper on I-75 caught up to the vehicle around the 380 mile marker in Alachua County. The trooper reported that the truck was traveling between 90 mph and 100 mph on I-75, using all three lanes and passing on the shoulders. Four FHP cars pursued the truck, which left the interstate at exit 390 onto NW 39th Avenue eastbound. The truck reportedly traveled at speeds between 85 and 90 mph in a 45 mph zone on 39th Avenue.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 20 HOURS AGO